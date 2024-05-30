Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Getting Married? Jason Kelce Sparks Speculations on New Heights Podcast

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating each other last summer. Since then, fans have curiously waited for updates about the power couple. A new rumor about them pops up every other day.

Generally, false news and claims from fan pages lead to speculation. But this time, it’s Travis Kelce’s family who spilled the beans. Jason Kelce dropped a massive hint about the power couple on the New Height podcast. Swifties are convinced that Kelce and Swift will get married soon.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married?

The Kelce brothers discussed a fan theory on Wednesday’s New Heights episode. The theory suggested that Travis will feature in Happy Gilmore 2 with Adam Sandler. The Chiefs star didn’t even know there was an opportunity like that.

Travis Kelce played around, saying he may or may not be in the talks. The conversation escalated to picking favorite Adam Sandler characters. Initially, the highest-paid TE in the NFL was confused about which one to choose.

The reigning Super Bowl champion picked Bobby Boucher and The Wedding Singer. "I was going to be a wedding singer, maybe for you, but…" Jason Kelce chipped in almost immediately. Travis started laughing while Jason silently stared at the camera.

It didn’t take long for the clip to go viral. A user claimed that Taylor Swift’s boyfriend turned red after the statement. Another one said that Kelce knows everybody is looking for a hint. “Jason just cracks me up. That man cannot keep a secret!” one fan trolled the former NFL center.

Kelce and Swift’s trip to Italy

The pop icon and the NFL star went on a romantic getaway in Italy. They booked an 18th-century hotel in Lake Como. The celebrity couple was spotted being intimate on many occasions.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had dinner on a small table in close proximity. They enjoyed a rainy boat ride and long walks.