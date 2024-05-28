Are Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Punishing Wide Receiver Rashee Rice For His Alleged Criminal Involvements?

The Kansas City Chiefs are undoubtedly the strongest NFL team in the past five years. They have made it to 4 Super Bowl finals in that duration. They even won the Vince Lombardi Trophy on three of those four occasions.

Last season, the Chiefs defeated the San Franciso 49ers in the Super Bowl LVIII. They became the fifth team to win consecutive Super Bowls. But, their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t done yet. He wants to complete a three-peat for the first time in NFL history.

However, the Chiefs’ dream of a hat-trick of titles is in danger. Their top Wide Receiver Rashee Rice is in the middle of legal troubles. Xavier Worthy, their latest recruit, has picked up an injury. Mahomes and Kelce are reportedly disappointed with Rice for increasing their worries.

Kelce and Mahomes Sit Away From Rashee Rice At NBA Game

Patrick Mahomes is a huge Dallas fan. He often attends NHL and NBA games of the Dallas-based franchises. He recently went to enjoy the Dallas Mavericks play against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Brittany Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Marquise Brown were spotted alongside the 2x NFL MVP. Surprisingly, Rashee Rice was in the arena as well. But, the Chiefs stars weren't together. Rumors suggest that Rice faces consequences for his deeds at the Chiefs camp.

There’s no official word from the Chiefs whether they will part ways with the Rice or not. They selected Xavier Worthy in the 2024 draft. The Chiefs also acquired veteran Marquise Brown.

Rashee Rice’s Legal Worries

Rashee Rice has 8 charges against him for a multi-vehicle car crash in Dallas. He has been accused of overspeeding and following unsafe driving practices. Later, he was also involved in an assault at a club.

The league is yet to decide its sanction for Rice. But he is expected to be suspended for 8 games or more.