Belal Muhammad Labels THESE Two UFC Champions as the LeBron James and Michael Jordan of Mixed Martial Arts

UFC welterweight fighter Belal Muhammad will lock horns with UFC welterweight king Leon 'Rocky' Edwards for championship gold at the highly anticipated UFC 304 pay-per-view event.

Ahead of his fight against Leon Edwards for the 170-pound crown, the 35-year-old number-one contender is training with a team that includes UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and retired former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Recently, while talking to MMA Junkie, Belal Muhammad labeled Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev as the LeBron James and Michael Jordan of mixed martial arts.

Belal Muhammad said, "One day of training with Khabib is worth 100 days of training with anybody else. The knowledge and just the energy you get from these guys, it's priceless. I'm training with the Michael Jordan of the sport in Khabib, and Islam is basically like the LeBron James of the sport."

Belal Muhammad Reveals Why He Hates Sean Strickland

Shortly after Dana White announced the UFC 304 match card, particularly the main event where Belal Muhammad will have the opportunity to establish himself as one of the best by potentially dethroning UFC Welterweight champion Leon Edwards, renowned mixed martial arts journalist Nina Maria pranked Belal during a live Instagram session where he was responding to fans' questions. Nina later shared the footage of her trolling Belal and his reaction.

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland took the opportunity to mock Muhammad in the comments section, writing, "If you told him that in person, he would put his head down and walk away, then try to fight you on Twitter, lol."

Belal Muhammad later explained his feelings towards Sean Strickland during an appearance on the Money Loyalty Legacy YouTube Channel. “I once posted something about Palestine, and he commented, ‘They just need to give up.’ Someone who can laugh at people dying and make jokes about it really shows what type of person he is,” Muhammad said.

He continued, "Recently, he was crying to Theo Von about his dad, saying 'you can't talk about my dad,' yet he himself was talking about children who had just been bombed. But when it was about him, suddenly it was all an act."

