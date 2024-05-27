Benoit Saint-Denis' Manager Reveals God of War Was Originally Planned to Face Islam Makhachev Before Dustin Poirier Fight

Benoit Saint-Denis is a rising star in the lightweight division. His last fight ended differently when he fought Dustin Poirier at UFC 298, a pay-per-view as Dustin Poirier knocked out Saint-Denis in round two.

Dustin earned his third shot at the UFC lightweight championship after his comeback performance against Benoit Saint-Denis. Diamond will now lock horns with Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 pay-per-view on June 1, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA.

Recently, Giom Peltier, manager of God of War Benoit Saint-Denis, gave an interview to RMCSports, in which he revealed a piece of shocking news: Benoit Saint-Denis was initially planned to face Islam Makhachev before his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 298. Giom Peltier said, "Everything was already signed."

Where to watch UFC 302

UFC lightweight king Islam Makhachev will return to Octagon to defend his UFC Lightweight championship against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 pay-per-view. Other than Islam vs Dustin, the card is stacked with some of the best fighters.

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland will return inside the UFC Octagon after losing his championship at UFC 297; Tarzan will square off against Paulo Costa in the co-main event. More UFC fighters are competing on cards from Alexander Romanov, Kevin Holland, Michał Oleksiejczuk, and more. Here is the list of some UFC streaming partners where fans can witness all the chaos at UFC 302.

United States:

- Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view (via ESPN+)

- Prelim Card: 8 p.m. ET on ESPNews

- Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

United Kingdom:

- Main Card: 3 a.m. GMT

- Prelim Card: 1 a.m. GMT

- Early Prelims: 11:30 p.m. GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS

Canada:

- Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on SportsNet

- Prelim Card: 8 p.m. ET on SportsNet

- Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC FIGHT PASS

