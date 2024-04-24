Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Jayson Tatum Play Against Miami Heat Tonight? Deets Inside

On Wednesday night, the exhilaration of the NBA playoffs persists as the Miami Heat gears up to face the Boston Celtics in an anticipated game two of the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics hold a 1-0 lead after an impressive 114-94 victory in Sunday's opening game. The match will commence at 7:00 ET from the Boston-based TD Garden.

Will Jayson Tatum Play Against The Heat Tonight?

Jayson Tatum, prime player for the Celtics, is all set to play against the Heat. Notwithstanding his standing as the star player of the league's top team, Tatum seeks to silence the critics with a superb playoff performance. He has set the stage strong, bagging a triple-double in Game 1 with 23, 10, and 10.

The Celtics intend to maintain their dominance in the series, entering Game 2 as 14.5-point favorites.

In their triumphant stride, the Celtics saw four out of five starters scoring 17 or more points, tying a franchise record for the most three-pointers in a playoff game.

Jrue Holiday, the only starter to score less than 17, adeptly embraced his role and contributed with six points, seven rebounds, and three assists while playing exceptional defense. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Tatum is no longer part of the NBA MVP debates, with the majority opining that either Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will clinch the award.

Will Jaylen Brown Play Against The Heat Tonight?

Jaylen Brown, the Celtics' second-leading scorer, too will participate in the game. He clocked an average of 23.0 PPG in the regular season and contributed 17 points and eight rebounds in game one.

Their inside presence, Kristaps Porzingis, has seen a career revival in his first season with Boston. He averaged 20.1 PPG this season and scored 18, including four from beyond the arc in Game 1.

With Derrick White as your fifth-best player, the strength of your team is unmistakable. White delivered 20 in the playoff's inaugural match and averaged 15.2 PPG and 5.2 APG throughout the season. In the playoffs, the Celtics condense their rotation, employing only three bench players, Al Horford, Peyton Pritchard, and Sam Hauser.

The Celtics controlled the game from start to finish, leading by a maximum of 34 points. Having already clinched all four games against the Heat this season, including three during regular play, the Celtics continue their strong position.

ALSO READ: Miami Heat Injury Report: Will Jimmy Butler Play Against Boston Celtics Tonight? Find Out

Boston Celtics Players Stats Against The Heat

Derrick White Stats

In his career, Derrick White has averaged 12.8 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.4 rebounds in 14 games against the Heat.

Jayson Tatum Stats

In his career, Jayson Tatum has averaged 22.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 22 games against the Heat.

Jaylen Brown Stats

In his career, Jaylen Brown has averaged 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 22 games against the Heat.

Injury Report

Boston Celtics

Questionable

Luke Kornet

Miami Heat

Out

Jimmy Butler

Terry Rozier

Josh Richardson

ALSO READ: Did Michael Porter Jr Really Leak Adam Silver’s Phone Number? Exploring a VIRAL TWEET