Miami Heat Injury Report: Will Jimmy Butler Play Against Boston Celtics Tonight? Find Out

The Miami Heat, seeded 8th (46-36), will face off against the 1st-seeded Boston Celtics (64-18) in the second game of the NBA Playoffs' First Round this Wednesday.

The Celtics easily triumphed in the opening game, scoring a clear victory with a 114-94 win, exceeding the vast 14.5-point spread. The showdown at TD Garden kicks off at 7:00 pm EST and will be televised on TNT.

Will Jimmy Butler Play Against The Celtics Tonight?

The Heat had to proceed without their star player, Jimmy Butler, in the initial game and his absence is expected in Game 2 as well. Butler's vacancy in the starting lineup was filled by Caleb Martin, resulting in a notable reduction in output.

The Heat only managed to nail 12 out of 37 three-point attempts (32.4%), significantly contributing to their defeat as the Celtics landed 22 three-pointers. Bam Adebayo emerged as the best player for Miami, scoring 24 points and grabbing six rebounds.

For the Heat to stand a chance in this series, they will need Adebayo to consistently deliver commendable performances. This season saw Tyler Herro leading the team in points per game (PPG) at 20.8, along with 5.3 rebounds per game (RPG) and 4.5 assists per game (APG). Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

However, Herro could only manage to make 4 of 13 attempts in Game 1, ending with just 11 points.

Due to the team's injury situation, rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. has stepped up, averaging 11.9 PPG this season and scoring 16 points in Game 1. 20-year-old Nikola Jovic, despite being a starter and standing 6'10", tends to be invisible for long periods, maintaining an average of just 7.7 PPG this season.

Caleb Martin, a valuable contributing player, has been introduced into the starting lineup, averaging 10.0 PPG and providing robust defense on the perimeter. In the playoff game, Delon Wright brought in 17 points from the bench, playing most of the reserve minutes, contrasting Haywood Highsmith who failed to score.

ALSO READ: Did Michael Porter Jr Really Leak Adam Silver’s Phone Number? Exploring a VIRAL TWEET

Miami Heat Players Stats Against The Celtics

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has averaged 18.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 33 games against the Celtics in his career.

Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro has averaged 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 16 games against the Celtics in his career.

Injury Report

Miami Heat

Out

Jimmy Butler

Terry Rozier

Josh Richardson

Boston Celtics

Questionable

Luke Kornet

ALSO READ: What Happened With Michael Porter Jr’s Brother Coban Porter? Is He Sentenced to Prison?