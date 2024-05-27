Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Jrue Holiday Play Against Indiana Pacers on May 27?

The Boston Celtics are on a roll on the court as they defeated the Indiana Pacers 3-0 a few days ago in the Eastern Conference Finals that is currently in progress. However, it looks like they are not very lucky with their injury concerns as Jrue Holiday is the latest player to be on the injury list for game 4 against the Pacers.

Will Jrue Holiday Play Against the Indiana Pacers Tonight?

A few hours ago, ‘The Athletic’ reporter Jared Weiss took to his official X account to highlight details from the Celtics’ recently released Injury Report. According to it, Jrue Holiday has been listed as ‘Questionable’.

Sudden Uncertainty Over Holiday

Unexpectedly, Jrue Holiday was listed on the Injury Report before Game 3's start because of a "non-Covid" related illness. To date, no additional information regarding the nature of the illness has been disclosed. The player was not anticipated to attend the Pacers game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, given the ambiguity of the circumstances. However, not only did he play but he contributed heavily on both ends of the floor. The game will be remembered for his last-second steal over Nembhard.

What Did Holiday Say After Game 3?

Following the game, Jrue Holiday expressed his opinions. He said, "I didn't feel too well," confirming that he is still not at his best. However, since this is Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, I couldn't miss it.” Although nothing can be guaranteed for the future, Holiday's comment gives us hope that the player will make every effort to attend Game 4. Holiday played 38 minutes in game 3 in which he scored 14 points, collected 9 rebounds, dished out 3 assists, and made 3 steals.

