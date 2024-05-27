Charles Oliveira Leans Towards Islam Makhachev, but Warns of Dustin Poirier’s Power Ahead of UFC 302 Bout

Who will emerge victorious at UFC 302? Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has shared his thoughts. On June 1, Islam Makhachev will be defending his title against Dustin Poirier. Makhachev, known for his grappling, faces a tough challenge. Poirier, with his striking power, aims to upset the champion.

Oliveira's prediction adds excitement to the bout. He respects both fighters but leans toward Makhachev. Yet, he warns of Poirier's knockout potential. Will Makhachev’s ground game prevail, or will Poirier’s punches land? Fans eagerly await this epic showdown.

Can Poirier weather the Dagestani storm?

Oliveira knows Makhachev's wrestling firsthand. Remember, he lost his lightweight title to Makhachev back in October 2022 via a second-round submission. Still, 'Do Bronx' isn't counting Poirier out.

Oliveira emphasized Makhachev’s strength, saying, "Every striker that faces Islam is going to be the same thing, [Islam] will take you down and have bigger chances at winning." However, he didn’t dismiss Poirier’s abilities. "But we’re talking about MMA, and one hand, one strike that lands, can definitely get you the victory," he added.

Oliveira acknowledged Poirier's striking power, noting, "[Poirier] has heavy hands and hits hard, so he definitely can knock him out." Despite this, Oliveira believes Makhachev will retain his title, concluding, "I think Islam remains as champion." His insights provide a compelling narrative as we approach UFC 302, highlighting both fighters' strengths and the unpredictable nature of MMA.

Coach claims Makhachev can outstrike Poirier on the feet

Recently, Makhachev’s close friend and former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, shared a video documenting Makhachev's training on his YouTube channel. In the video, Makhachev's coach, Magomedgadzhi Bagandov, emphasized caution. "Islam doesn’t just hold his own against [Dustin]. If he doesn’t engage recklessly, Islam surpasses him."

Bagandov praised Makhachev's skills, adding, "Even if you put wrestling aside, in my opinion, Islam can outbox him in pure boxing and in Muay Thai. There are no aspects in which Islam lags behind.” These insights highlight the strategic depth and versatility Makhachev brings to the octagon, making his upcoming fight against Poirier even more exciting.

Will Makhachev’s ground game and versatility secure his title once again, or will Poirier’s knockout power surprise everyone?

