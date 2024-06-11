CM Punk Reacts To Bron Breakker's Brutal Assault on Ricochet Amid WWE Exit Rumors

WWE superstar Ricochet didn’t have a favorable farewell in WWE, as his last appearance on Monday Night RAW turned out to be a nightmare. He went out there to become a savior, trying to rescue his NXT mate, Ilja Dragunov, from Bron Breakker’s assault. But he ended up being thrashed by Breakker.

Ricochet was tossed around like an object by Breakker in the parking lot of the arena. In the end, he was carried away in an ambulance with his crying wife, Samantha Irwin, standing by his side. The segment from RAW, which is considered to be the last for Ricochet, has generated tremendous buzz on social media.

What did CM Punk say about Ricochet's condition?

The highlight of all the reactions so far was one by WWE superstar CM Punk. Punk gave a one-word reply to Ricochet’s predicament. He wrote, "RIP-ochet.” The reaction got 3,605 likes from Instagram users as well.

Punk, who is recuperating from his torn triceps injury, is not mincing words these days. From locking horns with Drew McIntyre to teasing WWE NXT Champion Roxane Perez over her wrestling skills, Punk is on fire.

For Ricochet, this was considered his last presence in WWE, as his contract with the Stamford-based promotion is about to end in June. The King hasn’t given any updates on his future endeavors, and it was reported that he himself asked WWE not to renew his contract.



Is Ricochet moving to the AEW?

Even though Ricochet hasn’t given any update on it yet, the rumors of him moving to AEW are running high. Tony Khan might book Ricochet as The Future of Flight, which was a big name in NJPW. Plus, his counterpart, Will Ospreay, is already at AEW.

Having both Ricochet and Will Ospreay under the same roof is a win-win situation for Tony Khan. A former WWE star also gave his own theory, saying Ricochet might consider moving to AEW because of the good “money” he will make there, as he gets to be in NJPW and in other wrestling promotions at the same time.

But who knows, Triple H throws a curved ball at Ricochet, and the King accepts it. The air around this confusion will be cleared in the next few days.