Former WWE Star Reveals Possible Reason Why Ricochet Could Join AEW

WWE superstar Ricochet’s six-year journey with the company (2018-2024) hasn’t ended on a good note. Ricochet was brutally assaulted by Bron Breakker in the parking lot in his supposed last appearance on RAW.

He was obliterated to such an extent, that he had to be carried away in an ambulance with his wife, Samantha, alongside him. This ending could have been given to indicate Ricochet’s final move away from the company.

Ever since the news came that Ricochet had requested a release from WWE, rumors of him joining WWE’s rival company, AEW, have been initiated. While Ricochet has not spoken anything about it, a former WWE star has given a logical reason why Ricochet’s next move could be towards Tony Khan’s AEW.



What did the WWE superstar say?

Speaking on the Cafe de Rene podcast, former WWE superstar, Rene Dupree said that he knows the actual reason why Ricochet doesn’t want to continue with WWE, and might move to AEW. “It's the money,” says Dupree.

He alluded to the fact that it all comes down to money in the wrestling business, and Ricochet is all about that. By being at AEW, Dupree says that Ricochet can be at NJPW, do independent wrestling, and do other stuff, that he cannot do while at WWE.

“The only thing that counts is what the bank teller counts, my friend, alright? And he has got his wife or fiance, she is making a paycheck. He will be able to be around her. He has got more creative freedom, he'd be able to do his independent stuff, his Japanese stuff," he said.

"Can open up his own pro wrestling tee shop, make a f*cking killing on that. You know now you can make your own dolls,” Sportskeeda quoted Rene Dupree.

Is Tony Khan eyeing Ricochet?

Dupree also said that after Will Ospreay, Tony Khan is looking to get another of those, and Ricochet is his target. He said that Ricochet's matches with Will Ospreay, when the two were in NJPW, got him popularity.

So, getting Ricochet on board at AEW, while Ospreay is already there will be a perfect decision for Khan.

However, this is just a theory given by Rene Dupree and there can be other reasons too why Ricochet might be leaving WWE. Moreover, Ricochet hasn’t given details on his new contract signing.

Who knows, the ‘King’ signs another contract in WWE and returns a month later to exact his revenge against Breakker. Anything can happen in wrestling.

