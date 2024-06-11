Cody Rhodes Opens Up On What The Rock Gave Him On RAW After WrestleMania; Talks About Possibility of Match

There’s an unfinished story between Cody Rhodes and The Rock in WWE. While Rhodes might have finished his tale with Roman Reigns, he still has some unaccomplished business with The Rock. The American Nightmare is slated to defend his WWE Universal title against AJ Styles at Clash at the Castle on June 15.

However, before that, he addressed his coldness with The Rock since WrestleMania 40. In an interview with Esquire, Rhodes spoke up about what The Rock gave him on RAW after WrestleMania and if he is still ready for a fight with The Final Boss.

What did Cody Rhodes say about The Rock returning his gift?

Rhodes didn’t reveal what The Rock gave him but spoke in hushed tones. He said, “It’s highly suspected that what The Rock put back in my hand the day after WrestleMania was the watch I had given him—the WrestleMania XL commemorative watch with the logo on and the custom dial, and for him a few extra links because he’s got a big boy wrist.”

He said that the return of the said item indicates some tension in the future. “And that return of said item... I don’t want to use the word ‘trouble’, but it spells something brewing in the future,” Cody said.

Is Cody ready to fight The Rock once he returns?

Rhodes clearly said that he is ready to face The Rock any day if the Final Boss plans to return to the WWE. “I don’t know, with his schedule, if he’s ever going to come back [to wrestling more permanently]. But I do believe he will. And I believe he’ll come looking for me. And I’ll be right where he left me,” Rhodes said.

There were even reports of WWE planning The Rock vs Cody Rhodes brawl at WrestleMania 41. Before WrestleMania, The Rock also told Rhodes before leaving that once he returned, he would settle his scores with him. So, the groundwork for the storyline has finally been laid. It all depends now on The Rock’s schedule next year.

For now, Cody Rhodes has to make AJ Styles say, "I Quit," to retain his WWE Undisputed Universal title. The match will take place at the Ovo Hyrdo Arena in Glasgow, Scotland on June 15, 2024.