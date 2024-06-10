‘Damn This Is Amazing’: Fans React to Scottie Barnes Giving Advice on How To Get a Girl

During the 2023-24 NBA season, Scottie Barnes, a wing for the Toronto Raptors, earned his inaugural All-Star title. In a recent discussion, he gave a candid piece of advice on searching for a girl. He highlighted being socially active as a significant way to encounter potential partners.

"You say you need a girl. Bro you not outside for real. Like bro it's so simple bro. You want a girl bro? You need a girl bro? Go find one at the mall. Like go to the mall. Go walk outside. Like bro go to the mall."

"Go walk outside. It's like alright you see something that you like, go get the number, don't be shy, have some confidence in yourself, simple. Like bro, don't you want a good girl?”

Some fans applauded his advice, calling it genius, while some criticized it as foolish. A rundown of top reactions to his advice is given.

The counsel provided by Barnes underscores the importance of being confident and taking the initiative when on the search for a romantic relationship. His blunt viewpoint suggests that finding a prospective partner just requires one to step out and engage with people in social gatherings.

Barnes proved his mettle in his third season with the Raptors, particularly following the trade of Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. He showcased his prowess in 60 out of the Raptors' 82 regular season games with remarkable statistics, confirming his pivotal role in the team.

Scottie Barnes Steps Up as Replacement Contender for Team USA

Basketball spectators are already anticipating Team USA's pursuit of Gold in Paris as the NBA Championships nears its finish. Two months ago, the team finalized a star-studded 12-player roster seeking to make up for last year's FIBA World Cup disappointment.

However, a few of these selected players including Kawhi Leonard and Joel Embiid are now wrestling with injuries, creating doubt about their readiness for Paris. Amid this cloud of uncertainty, Scottie Barnes, the Raptors' superstar, has offered himself up for national duty.

Barnes might have an opportunity as three of the twelve players are wrestling with unresolved injuries. Embiid, who was out for the majority of the season with an MCL injury, now deals with Bell’s Palsy, diagnosed during the playoffs.

Leonard, whose career has been beset by injuries, is also nursing inflammation in his right knee that made him miss four out of six playoff games against Dallas. In addition, Tyrese Haliburton's participation in the Paris tour is uncertain due to a hamstring injury he recently suffered.

These injuries could potentially free up three spots on the Team USA roster, allowing room for Barnes' inclusion. Although these injuries hang like a dark cloud over the upcoming Olympics, none of the mentioned players have backed down from their commitments.

With more than a month to go before the event, there's still hope they'll recover fully and participate in Paris. But if this doesn't happen, Scottie Barnes might not be the first to take their place.

Previously, Jalen Brunson from New York was set to be the substitute for any injured player due to his impressive performance this season.

