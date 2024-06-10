Dana White Doubles Down on His Wish for Tony Ferguson to Retire Ahead of UFC on ABC 7 Bout

Uh oh, is this the end of the road for Tony Ferguson? UFC president Dana White is throwing in the towel, again. Ferguson's got a fight coming up on August 3rd at UFC on ABC 7. This time he's facing Michael Chiesa at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

But will it be his last dance in the octagon? White seems to think so. Remember Ferguson's brutal seven-fight losing streak? White's been vocal about wanting him to retire.

But Tony's a warrior, and retirement isn't in his vocabulary. So, will this upcoming fight be his chance to turn things around and silence the doubters? Or will it be a curtain call for the legendary 'El Cucuy'?

Ferguson prepares for fight that could be his farewell

Dana White has been vocal about Tony Ferguson’s future. After Ferguson's last fight at UFC 296, White stated that he wanted Tony to retire. Now, with another fight scheduled, White's stance hasn’t changed.

At the UFC 302 post-fight news conference, White was asked about Ferguson’s upcoming match with Michael Chiesa. The interviewer asked, “After Tony Ferguson's last fight you said you wanted him to retire. Now you have another fight with Michael Chiesa. Is this going to be it for Tony Ferguson win or lose?”

White’s response was clear: “Yeah, I hope so. Yeah. I would like to see him retire.”

Ferguson’s recent performance against Paddy Pimblett, where he suffered his seventh consecutive loss, only reinforced White’s opinion. Despite Ferguson’s legendary past, the UFC CEO believes it’s time for him to step away from the octagon.

Chiesa defends matchup as fair fight

Michael Chiesa believes his upcoming fight against Tony Ferguson is perfectly matched. Scheduled for August 3 at UFC Abu Dhabi, Chiesa feels their recent career paths make this bout fair. Many fans argue that Ferguson should have fought Nick Diaz instead, given their legendary statuses. However, Chiesa disagrees.

In a recent episode of the MMA Hour, Chiesa addressed the criticism: “There are definitely people sending me messages like, ‘Take it easy on him, please let him win.’ I’m like, you’ve got to remember dude, at the end of the day this is still Tony Ferguson. He is not fighting a guy that is in his 20s on a win streak. He is fighting a guy that’s 36 and is 0-3 in his last three fights. It’s a fight that honestly makes sense.”

Will this fight be Ferguson’s last stand, or does he have one more victory in him?