Denver Broncos Unveil Next Season’s ‘Mile High Collection’ Uniform With First Big Changes After Three Decades

The Denver Broncos are one of the most active teams before the NFL draft. They recently dumped some of the contracts and after a lot of teasing, they have released the uniforms as well. The PR team left no stone unturned to build the hype by dropping hints frequently including the announcement of the release date and players' first reactions to the kit.

Broncos’ Unveil New Uniforms

On Monday, the Denver Broncos posted their latest kit designs on X, formerly Twitter. The combination has been titled ‘The Mile High Collection’. The theme of the uniforms is based on modernizing the team’s tradition and also includes the Rocky Mountain region. The Broncos’ president said that he is excited about the refreshed jerseys, especially their color and logo.

Also Read: New York Giants’ LEAKED Jersey Images Leave Fans Nostalgic

The Mile High Collection consists of 4 jerseys, 4 pants, and 3 helmets. Their fourth jersey is being talked about the most by fans and media. The chief marketing officer of the Denver Broncos talked about how they wanted to make something close to fans’ hearts. He added that they have tried their best to infuse the fandom to the jersey in every manner possible. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Combinations and designs

The home jersey of the Broncos will be the orange uniform with small triangles in the numbers which can be worn with white, orange, or navy blue pants. The home jersey also has three triangles on the neck symbolizing three Super Bowls. Navy blue-colored helmets have 5280 on the front and the team’s logo at the back.

The team will wear white paired with any of the three pants in away games with navy blue helmets. The away uniform has a triangle with a plus sign signifying their ambition to add another Super Bowl to their name.

Their alternative blue home uniform has mountain designs and the numbers have triangles in them. The white helmet is a new addition.

Will the Broncos change their fate with their new jerseys? Let us know in the comments below.