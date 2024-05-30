Deontay Wilder Discusses Potential Retirement If He Suffers Loss Against Zhilei Zhang

Deontay Wilder is scheduled to face Zhilei Zhang in the 5v5 Boxing Match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Recently, the former WBC Champion claimed he would prefer to hang up the gloves in case he suffered a loss.

Aside from Tyson Fury, Joseph Parker is the second boxer to hand Deontay Wilder a loss. After an unimaginable winning streak going from first-round knockouts, The Bronze Bomber looks to redeem his career with this upcoming bout.

Deontay Wilder looks to retire if he loses to Zhilei Zhang

The 5v5 Boxing Match held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is said to revolutionize the sport of boxing. Boxing promoters Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn go head-to-head with their team consisting of five fighters.

Eddie Hearn chose Deontay Wilder as the captain of his team. He goes against Chinese contender Zhilei Zhang in a much-anticipated heavyweight clash. The Bronze Bomber looks locked in and loaded to face the Big Bang in Riyadh.

The American heavyweight recently spoke on his next venture in his career which has fans worried. Wilder revealed that he is considering retirement if he suffers a loss against Zhilei Zhang in the upcoming fight. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

“This could be the end of the career,” said Deontay Wilder. The Bronze Bomber revealed the possibility of throwing in the towel for his career in case he lost to Big Bang Zhang.

Advertisement

“This could be the final goodbyes, the farewell of Deontay Wilder,” said the former WBC champion. His previous loss against Joseph Parker looks to be the perfect redemption story for the American heavyweight.

However, retirement is not all for the former WBC champion. The fighter looks to emerge victorious against Zhilei Zhang despite being the underdog. “If I win I prevail. Of course I go on to bigger and better things,” said Wilder.

Wilder’s much-anticipated fight against Anthony Joshua is also an event the American heavyweight is on the lookout for.

Also read: When Tyson Fury Revealed the Trick He Used to Strengthen His Jaw for Deontay Wilder Fight

Deontay Wilder wants Tyson Fury after Zhilei Zhang fight

The trilogy of Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury is considered one of the most iconic stories in boxing. Following the brutal knockout losses to The Gypsy King, The Bronze Bomber took a break from fighting.

However, Deontay Wilder managed to redeem himself by beating Robert Helenius. This victory was overshadowed by the Joseph Parker loss that he suffered. He looks to redeem himself as he anticipates beating Zhilei Zhang.

Wilder has his eyes on former rival Tyson Fury. The Bronze Bomber looks for a quadrilogy fight against Tyson Fury.

In an interview with SportsBook Review, Deontay Wilder gave his thoughts on the fourth fight against The Gypsy King. “I want to make Tyson Fury pay so bad, so bad,” expressed The Bronze Bomber.

Advertisement

Despite suffering back-to-back losses against the Brit, the former WBC champion still wants a piece of The Gypsy King. “I don't think that chapter is over with. I could see a fourth fight,” claimed The Bronze Bomber.

After losing to Tyson Fury in their rematch, Wilder revealed several reasons for his loss. From blaming the weight of the costume to accusing The Gypsy King of stuffing egg weights in his gloves, the fighter exposed it all.