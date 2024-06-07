Deontay Wilder’s Fiancé Telli Swift Granted Restraining Order Amid Domestic Violence Allegations

Just a few days ago, Deontay Wilder was reeling from a crushing KO loss to Zhang. Brutal way to go down, especially for a champion like Wilder. You gotta imagine he was putting in the work, training hard, and then, bam! Lights out.

Now, he is facing some serious allegations from his fiancée, Telli Swift. She claimed years of abuse and secured a restraining order against him. The boxing star, once celebrated for his prowess in the ring, now confronts personal and legal battles. The public is shocked by these contrasting images.

From KO loss to domestic violence allegations

Telli Swift, Deontay Wilder’s fiancée, has come forward with serious allegations of abuse. She claims that Wilder has been violent with her over the last six years. According to Swift, he choked her at least five times, spat on her, and nearly suffocated her by pressing her face into a pillow.

These disturbing incidents prompted Swift to seek a temporary restraining order, which was granted on Monday. The restraining order requires Wilder to stay away from Swift and their six-year-old daughter until a court hearing on June 25. Swift is also concerned about Wilder’s recent anger towards her. She fears for her safety as he returns from his fight in Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, Swift alleges that Wilder has been spying on her using a surveillance system in their Los Angeles-area home. She also claims he sent disturbing messages to her personal and professional contacts after accessing her laptop without permission. Swift states that Wilder demands sexual activity multiple times a day, further adding to her distress.

This is not the first time Wilder’s personal life has made headlines. He was previously married to Jessica Scales, with whom he has four children. Their marriage ended in 2017 after Wilder began his relationship with Swift.

Who is Telli Swift?

Telli Swift, born Shuntel Swift on January 24, 1987, in Zambales, Philippines, has lived an intriguing life. She grew up in Japan before moving to California, where she pursued modeling from a young age. Known for her reality TV appearances, Telli has often been seen rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous.

Swift met Deontay Wilder in 2015, and their connection was instant. They crossed paths at an airport, sparking a conversation that would lead to a lasting relationship. Wilder proposed to her in 2018 during a gender reveal party for their child, adding a public layer to their private lives.

Despite the glamour, recent allegations have cast a shadow over their story, revealing a complex and tumultuous relationship. Will Wilder address these serious accusations publicly, or will he remain silent as the legal process continues?

