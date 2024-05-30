Did Jayson Tatum Really Get Pissed at Reporters After Jaylen Brown Won Eastern Conference Final MVP? Exploring Viral Video

The sun shined bright for the Boston Celtics as their illuminating star Jaylen Brown clinched the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Final MVP after demolishing the Indiana Pacers.

However, the joyous moment was short-lived as fans and basketball analysts started pointing out Jayson Tatum. Among many of them were Mike Greenberg of ESPN's Get Up who went beyond the normal disgust to comment that the whole Celtics were happy for Brown getting the MVP title except for Tatum.

The bogus claim seemed to be a major hit on social media as one after the other, posts were trending and casting slur on Jayson Tatum.

One such video caught everyone’s attention when JT was seen attending the press conference and going after Brown for the accolade. In the viral video, Tatum was portrayed going above and beyond the generalized agony and openly acknowledging that he was pissed off after Jalen Brown won.

However, after being verified closely, one can notice the clip was out with loosely edited lip-syncs and AI-generated fake audio in the background. This sums up the fact that the claims made in the video were completely baseless and it is best termed as 'fake video.'

Jaylen Brown got the well-deserved ECF MVP title

Jaylen Brown clinched the East MVP award by receiving five out of nine votes. Brown's consistency and efficiency, along with his performance in key games, likely contributed to him winning the award over his teammate Jayson Tatum, who had slightly better statistical numbers but was not as consistent.

Both Brown and Tatum played crucial roles in the Celtics' success, with Brown averaging 29.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game during the playoff sweep against Indiana, while Tatum put up impressive numbers as well.

The narrative surrounding Tatum's reaction to Brown winning the MVP award is portrayed as supportive and positive, indicating a strong bond between the two players. The ultimate goal for both Brown and Tatum, as well as the entire Celtics team, is to win the NBA championship in 2024, which would overshadow any individual accolades.

Overall, the focus remains on team success, with both Brown and Tatum looking to secure the championship and elevate the Celtics to greater heights.

