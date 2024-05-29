Did Kevin Durant and WNBA Star Brittney Griner Really Make Their Relationship Official? Exploring Viral Video

An online video circulating seems to depict Kevin Durant and WNBA star Brittney Griner confirming their relationship.

In the video, which was an Instagram Live, Griner spontaneously kissed Durant on the cheek, to which Durant responded by saying, "You're lucky I love you."

But is it true? Let's fact-check the viral video.

The video in question is a throwback from Team USA's tour at the Olympic Village, just before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics took place, which was shared on Instagram Live.

While the video raises questions, it's important to note that Kevin Durant is currently not in a romantic relationship.

On the other hand, Brittney Griner has been happily married to Cherelle Griner since 2019. After coming out as gay in 2013, Griner has been vocal about her sexuality.

Durant and Brittney share a close friendship. Durant previously mentioned that he and Griner played cards together during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Griner once playfully challenged NBA player DeMarcus Cousins to a one-on-one game, with Durant supporting Cousins.

This likely strengthened their bond as athletes in Phoenix.

In 2023, Durant reunited with Griner in Phoenix when he joined the Phoenix Suns. The two shared a warm hug at a Mercury practice, showcasing their enduring friendship.

Kevin Durant Shows Support for Phoenix Mercury at Home Game

Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns star, came to cheer on the Phoenix Mercury, their sister team, in their match against the Dallas Wings.

Donning a gray hoodie matched with black jeans, Durant put on a casual front-row appearance. The two-time NBA champion completed his look with a green-and-yellow hat by Oakland Athletics New Era.

The Suns star displayed a serious facial expression in the video on X (formerly known as Twitter). However, upon receiving drinks and hearing a few words from his friend, his face brightened.

Durant also greeted the Mercury players Diana Taurasi, Kahleah Copper, and Natasha Cloud warmly, embracing them all.

Despite Durant's support, the Phoenix Mercury suffered a loss on Saturday night. They fell to the Dallas Wings with a 107-92 final score, having been outdone in three out of four quarters. The Wings seized on and made the Mercury pay for every on-court mistake.

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings to victory, putting up a standout performance with 40 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Kahleah Copper tried valiantly to turn the tide for the Mercury, topping their scoresheet with 32 points.

