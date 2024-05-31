Did Luke Doncic Really Trash Talk Snoop Dogg? New Footage Reveals Who Mavs Star Was Really Taunting

As the Dallas Mavericks throttled down the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, the adrenaline rushed high under Luka Doncic’s skin.

The rage looked real on the Slovenian giant’s face as he was seen trashing someone on the sidelines who seemed to be poking him for long. As videos started surfacing after the game, the basketball as well as the rap music community was left in shock.

Someone noticed that Doncic was putting his harsh words at rapper Snoop Dogg as it was evident from one angle. Soon after the social media buzz, the video also showed Snoop’s face as he burst into laughter after being trashed at.

Although, the momentary speculation was short lived as one of the always active social media fans dropped another angle of the scene.

However, it was confirmed later down the line that Doncic was not going after the legendary rapper Snoop Dogg. He was directing his harsh words straight to a Timberwolves fan sitting just behind Snoop who made a crying gesture at the Mavs star.

The revelation came whe NBA reporter Dave McMenamin clarified that it was the fan behind Snoop Dogg who had made a crying emoji gesture towards Doncic, sparking the player's NSFW reaction.

Despite the clarification, initial confusion led to speculative reports suggesting that Doncic's taunt was directed at Snoop Dogg, generating widespread attention and prompting numerous fan reactions and debates on social media.

Luka Doncic helped the Mavericks overcome 62-year drought

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have finally put an end to a 62-year NBA drought, guiding the Dallas Mavericks to their third trip to the NBA Finals with a stellar performance in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Their masterclass display against the Minnesota Timberwolves saw Doncic and Irving combine for 68 points, showcasing their ability to dominate crucial games. Doncic's explosive start, scoring 20 points in the first quarter and finishing with 36, laid the foundation for the Mavericks' victory, while Irving took over in the following quarters with 32 points.

Their exceptional individual performances make them the first duo since 1962 to each score 35 points in a closeout game, matching the legendary feat of Jerry West and Elgin Baylor, underlining their place among the best performing duos in NBA playoff history.

As the Mavericks prepare to face the formidable Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, the parallels to the 1962 showdown between the Lakers and the Celtics add an intriguing layer to their journey.

The historic significance of West and Baylor's performance in the closeout victory, followed by the Lakers' ultimate defeat to the Celtics, serves as a cautionary tale for the current Mavericks duo. However, with Doncic and Irving leading the charge, the Mavericks are poised to challenge the Celtics, who boast a strong roster and are favored to win the championship.

The stage is set for a compelling showdown, with Doncic and Irving showcasing the potential to etch their names among the greatest backcourt duos in NBA history, rivaling iconic pairs like the Splash Brothers and the dynamic duo of Thomas and Dumars.