Did Michael Jordan Really Say He Slept With Multiple Women and One of His Illegitimate Kid Is Currently in NBA? DEETS

We need no introduction to the name Michael Jordan. The former Chicago Bulls star is arguably the most famous name in the game of basketball even after retiring almost two decades ago. However, the six-time NBA champion was making the rounds of social media as a post was made about how he was sleeping with 3-5 women every day during the 2001 season and how he might have an illegitimate son playing in the NBA.

Did Michael Jordan make any statement like this?

Michael Jordan is enjoying life these days with motorsport rather than basketball as he co-owns a team. That's why when the post started making rounds on social media, the fans were seen scratching their heads. The news was posted on X by @thenbacentel with a picture of Michael Jordan with a smile.

According to the post Michael said, “It was during my later years, women were coming to me left and right, I have kids out there I haven’t met and I’m sure one of them is currently in the NBA.”

However, it just turned out to be a fake post. @thenbacentel is a parody page. Therefore, there is no credible report of Michael Jordan talking about sleeping with multiple women in a day during the 2001 season.

Is Anthony Edwards the son of Michael Jordan?

One of the players who is always referred to as the son of Michael Jordan is Anthony Edwards because of his playing style. However, there is no truth in that and it’s just lighthearted banter from the NBA fans.

