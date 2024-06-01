Did Taylor Swift Visit White House With Travis Kelce and the Chiefs? Here’s What We Know

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s love affair started last summer. They have been supportive of each other’s careers. The Chiefs tight end was spotted at multiple Eras Tour concerts. On the other hand, Swift attended many NFL games featuring Kelce as well.

The Chiefs were invited to the White House after winning the Super Bowl. Taylor Swift had earlier celebrated the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl victory with the Chiefs. It was rumored that the TTPD singer might tag along with the squad during their White House visit.

Did Taylor Swift Visit the White House With Travis Kelce?

Swift flew down from Japan to watch the Super Bowl LVIII. She was expected to join the Chiefs on Friday. However, the 14-time Grammy winner missed the Chiefs’ visit to the White House. For the uninitiated, the White House Press Secretary had earlier sparked rumors about Swift’s presence.

Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour in France on May 9. She then performed in Sweden and Portugal. She is now traveling to Lyon after completing the Madrid leg of the tour and her schedule doesn't allow her to fly back and forth to the US.

Travis Kelce hasn’t been in the audience for any Eras Tour show since May 12. He had planned to tag along with his girlfriend all over the world. But OTAs with the Chiefs and his Hollywood commitments spoiled the party.

Kelce and Swift enjoy a romantic holiday in Italy

Following Swift’s final show in Paris, the power couple went on a romantic trip. They flew to Lake Como in Italy and even booked an 18th-century hotel for 3 nights. The pop icon and the NFL star were seen getting intimate with snaps from their romantic getaway going viral on social media.

Swift enjoyed a rainy boat ride with Kelce. She was also spotted roaming the streets with her boyfriend. The couple had a cozy romantic dinner. Meanwhile, fans are all too excited after recent reports suggested that their families have hinted that an engagement might happen sooner or later.