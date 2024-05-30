Dillon Danis Says Islam Makhachev Should Thank Him for Not Pressing Charges Against Him After UFC 229 Chaos; DEETS

UFC is all set to host another spectacular pay-per-view event this year: UFC 302, this coming weekend. In the main event, the UFC lightweight championship crown will be on the line. UFC undisputed lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will lock horns with former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

Former teammate of Conor McGregor, who was part of the iconic brawl that broke out between team Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at the end of UFC 229, after Eagle chocked Notorious to win the fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped out of the cage just after finishing Conor McGregor towards Dillon Danis, who was in McGregor’s corner; some members of team Khabib jumped inside the cage and enchanted blows with Conor McGregor. On the other hand, Khabib and Islam attacked Dillon Danis in the crowned, and some of Makhachev’s shots landed on Dillon.

Ahead of UFC 302, Dillon Danis revisited the incident and asked UFC lightweight champion Makhachev to thank him for not pressing charges against him.

Dillon Danis tweeted, "Islam Makhachev should be thanking me. When the cops came to me at UFC 229, I refused to press charges. If I had, he would have a felony and not be allowed to fight in the States."

Khabib Nurmagomedov saved Islam Makhachev from getting banned from UFC

The chaos created by team Khabib after The Eagle choked Notorious at UFC 229, Nurmagomedov’s team, wreaked havoc at the ring, which angered UFC president Dana White, who furiously declared that anyone involved in creating and provoking this situation even more would not perform for UFC ever again.

Post UFC 229, In a Press release on the incident, Dana White expressed, “The guys who jumped in will never fight here again. I’ve been working hard to promote this sport. This is not what a mixed martial arts event is normally like.”

The verbal jabs were mainly directed at Khabib’s team, which majorly breached the code of discipline. Current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev was also part of the chaos after a fight at UFC 229 and on the list of Dana White’s ban.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the UFC lightweight champion at that time, saved Islam Makhachev and his whole team from potentially being suspended.

The Eagle issued a warning to UFC that if any one of his team members got banned or suspended, he would quit the company and drop the title. Khabib even expressed, “Why do you have to punish my team when both teams fought? If you say that I started it, then I do not agree. I finished what he had started.”

Eventually, UFC and Khabib came to a solution, resolved the matter behind the curtains, and no members of team Khabib were banned; later, one of them, Islam Makhachev, built his legacy and is one way to surpass Khabib Nurmagomev soon.

