Donald Trump Shares FAKE PIC of Mike Tyson Wearing Pro-Trump Shirt on Social Media Ahead of 2024 US Elections

Donald Trump recently shared a controversial photo on Truth Social. The picture showed Mike Tyson wearing a pro-Trump shirt. However, the image was fake. This post sparked curiosity and debate online. Trump and Tyson have a long-standing friendship. Trump defended Tyson after his 1992 rape conviction.

Tyson endorsed Trump for president in 2015. They have been seen together at various events, including UFC 287 in Miami. After recovering from a recent medical emergency, Tyson has never worn the shirt in the photo. Their relationship remains strong, but this incident adds a new twist.

The truth behind the image

Donald Trump recently took to Truth Social to share a photo of Mike Tyson. The picture showed Tyson wearing a shirt that read, “If You Don’t Like Trump Then You Probably Won’t Like Me... And I’m OK With That.” Trump, clearly pleased, captioned the image with, “Thank you, Mike!” This post quickly grabbed attention.

However, the photo turned out to be fake. Tyson never wore such a shirt. The image was actually an altered screenshot from a video taken in March. In that video, Tyson was promoting his upcoming fight with Jake Paul, wearing a shirt that said, "Sign the contract, big boy."

This wasn’t the first time Trump and Tyson made headlines together. They have maintained a close friendship over the years. Tyson endorsed Trump for president back in 2015, stating he understood what it felt like to be targeted by everyone. Their connection is well-known, with Trump even defending Tyson after his 1992 rape conviction.

Yet, the altered photo added a layer of controversy. Tyson, reportedly recovering well after a recent medical emergency, has not publicly worn or endorsed the shirt shown in the doctored image. Despite the inaccuracies, the shared photo once again spotlighted the unique bond between Trump and Tyson.

In the lead-up to the 2024 US elections, this incident with the fake photo serves as a reminder of how quickly misinformation can spread. What do you think about the power of social media in shaping public perception? As we move closer to the elections, staying informed and critical of what we see online is crucial.

