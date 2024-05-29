Ryan Garcia Apologizes to Logan Paul and PRIME; Says It Is ‘Bomb as F*ck’ Amid Defamation Lawsuit

In a surprising twist, Ryan Garcia has apologized to Logan Paul. Why? The defamation lawsuit over Garcia's comments about PRIME. Previously, Garcia slammed PRIME, calling it unhealthy and harmful. He even said drinking it was like "working for Satan." This sparked a legal battle with Logan Paul defending his brand.

But now, Garcia is backtracking. During an interview with Ana Paula Saenz, he expressed regret and even praised PRIME. “I just feel bad for the fight we’re going through,” Garcia said. Is this a step toward peace? Will it end the feud?

Garcia chugs PRIME, declares love for Logan

In his recent interview with Ana Paula Saenz, Garcia didn't hold back his emotions. “I just want to say I’m sorry,” he began, visibly emotional. “I just feel bad for the fight we’re going through because I’ve known the family for years, bro. This sh*t’s breaking my heart. I don’t want to fight with you no more, bro. I don’t got a problem with PRIME, I had a problem with you.”

To further demonstrate his sincerity, Garcia took a swig of PRIME during the interview, stating, "I'll drink this sh*t right now. That's just bomb as f*ck. I love you, bro. I'm done with this fighting sh*t." Despite this heartfelt apology, the lawsuit remains active and has not been dropped.

Interestingly, Garcia's apology to Logan comes amid his ongoing feud with Logan's brother, Jake Paul. Earlier this year, Garcia issued a challenge to Jake in a series of posts on X, saying, “I’ll fight you anytime, anywhere.” Jake responded confidently, declaring, “A fight between us would be light work.” Their war of words adds another layer of drama to the situation, reflecting the high tensions in the boxing world.

Garcia’s apology might be a step towards resolving his issues with Logan, but his battles, both legal and personal, are far from over. Now it's Logan's turn to respond to Garcia's apology and maybe take down the lawsuit if he sees fit.

Will this apology lead to a resolution, or is it just another twist in their ongoing drama? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, what do you think about Garcia's move?

