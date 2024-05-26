Drake places ‘first ever cricket bet’ worth $ 2,50,000 on Shah Rukh Khan's KKR in IPL finals; ‘Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo’

Everybody is looking forward to the highly-awaited final match of Shah Rukh Khan’s Indian Premier League team, Kolkata Knight Riders, against Sunrisers Hyderabad. A while back, King Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan and kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan were spotted at the airport; jetting off for Chennai.

Meanwhile, the global sensation Drake has also placed his bets on KKR. The update about the same was shared by him on his Instagram stories. Check it out.

Drake places bet against Shah Rukh Khan's KKR against SRH in IPL final 2024

The anticipation for the final match of Shah Rukh Khan’s team, KKR against SRH, has already been skyrocketing. On the other hand, the multiple Grammy Award-winning Canadian rapper, Drake also placed his “first ever cricket bet” on the superstar's team.

On Saturday, the global sensation took to his Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of him placing a bet on KKR in its match against SRH in the IPL finals today. The bet receipt shared on his social media claimed that he had a 1.70 odds of winning the bet. His bet is worth $250,000, and its estimated payout is $425,000.

While sharing the screenshot, he wrote alongside, “Since @ovorajaju team is out, I am going with KKR for my first ever cricket bet (teary-eyed laughter emoji) Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo.”

To give you a context, Drake was referring to his manager, Sureshkumar Subramaniam in the caption whose Instagram username is @ovorajaju. While his manager’s pick remains unknown, one can ascertain Drake’s excitement for the upcoming match, where he will be glued to his TV screen to cheer up SRK’s team.

About the final match of KKR and SRH

KKR registered their big win against SRH in the qualifying match in Ahmedabad. The final match of the IPL is all set to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 7 pm today.

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan’s dedication to his team remains unmatchable. Just a couple of days after getting discharged from the hospital, King Khan is back at turning, the biggest cheerleader for his team. The Khan family was also accompanied by their friends including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and more as they headed off to Chennai for the match.

