‘I’ve Been Attacked, Sexualized, Threatened’: Angel Reese Reveals She Hasn’t Been Happy Since 2023 Championship Win

Angel Reese, the LSU star broke down in tears in the press conference after her team’s 94-87 loss to IOWA on Monday night in the 2024 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. However, it wasn’t the loss that broke the LSU star but the constant attacks ever since she won the national championship the previous year.

It should have been a joyful moment to realize a lifelong dream, and it was while it was happening. However, a lot of what happened afterward has affected the 6-foot-3 junior forward.

Reese has been the subject of criticism and attacks ever since her encounters with Iowa star Caitlin Clark in the final moments of the 2023 NCAA championship game. Some of these have been attributed to racism and misogyny.

What did Angel Reese say?

"I don't get to stand up for myself," Reese remarked on Monday at MVP Arena in Albany, New York, during a news conference following the game. "My teammates are excellent. My network of support is excellent. I am aware of my hometown. My family is there to support me. I try to ignore things and just try to be strong, so I don't get to speak out about them," she continued.

"I’ve been through so much. I’ve seen so much. I’ve been attacked so many times. Death threats. I’ve been sexualized. I’ve been threatened. There are so many things and I’ve stood strong every single time. I just try to stand strong for my teammates because I don’t want them to see me down and not be there for them. I’m still a human. All of this has happened since I won the national championship. I said the other day I haven’t (been) happy since then,” Reese added further.

Reese made her remarks following passionate defenses from teammates Flau'jae Johnson and Hailey Van Lith, who were seated on either side of her, following the public disdain that she and her LSU team had endured over the previous 12 months.

