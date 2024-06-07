Drew McIntyre Teases Major Feud With Rising Star Bron Brekker Ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle 2024; Details Inside

Bron Breakker has put the Raw locker room on notice with his savagery inside and outside the ring since his arrival on the main roster. The 26-year-old star made his debut on Raw as part of the 2024 WWE Draft. He has since laid nothing but waste to everybody in his path.

Taking notice of the former NXT Champion’s dominance on Raw, Drew McIntyre teased a future rivalry with the up-and-coming star. McIntyre, who is already a mainstay name in WWE, had a piece of advice for Bron Breakker.

Drew McIntyre teases a future feud with Bron Breakker

During an interview with the Indian Express, the Scottish Warrior discussed Bron Breakker’s main roster impact. According to him, Breakker must learn to channel his aggression in the right direction. The former WWE Champion also teases a possible feud with the young talent in the future.

He said, “I see some people coming up with a lot of hunger and a lot of potential as well. One particular person of interest is Bron Breakker; he has been tearing through the competition, but at the same time, he’s got to learn how to harness the anger in the right direction. I’m sure I’ll see him down the line.”

Considering that Drew McIntyre is senior to Breakker in terms of experience, his advice for him came from wisdom. As for seeing the duo lock horns in the future, it could fire-sure be a barn burner of a match. At the rate at which Breakker is headed, it probably won’t take too long for him to climb the ladder and rub elbows with the top stars of the roster.

Drew McIntyre is gearing up to face Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Scottish Psychopath now has the chance to finally avenge his 2022 loss at the same specials event.

With regards to Bron Breakker, we will have to see what the future holds for him in the coming weeks. It should be noted that the WWE management has high expectations from Breakker.

Bron Breakker’s future creative plans have reportedly been altered

A recent report from WrestleVotes indicated that Bron Breakker is viewed as the next major star in the promotion. Due to his relentless dominance, WWE changed its creative plans for Bron Breakker. In addition, he is being positioned as a key player as WWE finds a new home for Raw on Netflix in 2025.

Breakker was previously fined and suspended by Adam Pearce for launching a vicious attack on Kale Dixon. Breakker, however, doubled down on his dominance after making his return and took out Ricochet and Ilja Dragunov. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen what’s in store for the second-generation star.