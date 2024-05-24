Dricus du Plessis Reveals Complete Future Roadmap as UFC Champ, Including Challenge for Light Heavyweight Championship

Dricus Du Plessis became the UFC middleweight champion at UFC 297, the first pay-per-view event of the year, after defeating former champion Sean Strickland in a closely contested five-round battle.

Now the UFC Middleweight Champion, Du Plessis is eager to return to the octagon and defend his title for the first time. He recently tweeted about his readiness, expressing confusion over why the UFC and his prospective opponent are delaying the confirmation of his next fight.

Du Plessis is expected to face former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in his first title defense, likely at the UFC 305 pay-per-view.

During a discussion on The Sias du Plessis Show on YouTube, Du Plessis outlined his complete UFC roadmap. He mentioned his desire to face two top middleweight contenders before pursuing the status of a double champion.

Du Plessis stated, "I believe beating Adesanya, and if Khamzat beats Whittaker, then defeating Khamzat, would earn me a spot at light heavyweight. Like I said, I have no problem defending my belt a few times before that. For now, my focus is 100% on the middleweight division and my next fight, which will likely be against Israel Adesanya."

Is Dricus Du Plessis Gay?

Dricus Du Plessis, the UFC middleweight champion, has an undefeated record and is renowned for his exceptional fighting skills. However, one of the most common questions among fans concerns his sexuality, specifically whether Dricus Du Plessis is gay.

This topic gained more attention after former champion Sean Strickland commented on Du Plessis's sexuality, referencing instances where Du Plessis was seen kissing his coach after winning fights.

During an interview at UFC 297, Dricus Du Plessis addressed questions about his personal life and clarified his relationship with his coach.

Du Plessis stated, "You're talking about me kissing other dudes? I have more photos. I've posted them online. I don't care. Do you think I care? I'm completely comfortable with my sexuality."

He continued, clarifying that he is a straight man: "Have you seen my girl? So, I don't care about that. I'm going to keep kissing my coach, kissing my dad, kissing my brothers, so what."

