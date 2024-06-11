Dustin Poirier Shares Heartwarming Message from Daughter After Championship Loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302

Former UFC interim champion Dustin Poirier fought for the undisputed championship at UFC 302 pay-per-view against the reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the main event.

This was the third and last time Dustin Poirier fought for the championship crown inside the UFC octagon. Fans wanted "The Diamond" to finally finish his story and capture the undisputed title once in his illustrious UFC career.

Unfortunately, Dustin Poirier lost this third and possibly final chance at capturing the UFC's undisputed lightweight title when Islam Makhachev caught his leg in the fifth round and used an old wrestling sweep, which landed Poirier on the ground. Makhachev quickly transitioned from the wrestling move to submission and choked Poirier to retain his championship throne.

Although Dustin Poirier was unable to finish his story the way he wanted, he has definitely managed to register his name as one of the best UFC fighters to ever compete inside the UFC octagon.

In a post-fight interview, Poirier announced that this could be his last dance inside the octagon and thanked his wife and daughter, Parker Poirier, who was octagon-side for the first time to watch her father fight.

Recently, Dustin Poirier gave an interview to Ariel Helwani on his MMA Hour show, where "The Diamond" talked about his career status, his fight with Islam Makhachev, and more.

Ariel Helwani asked Dustin Poirier about his daughter and what she told him after he lost his championship match at UFC 302.

Poirier said, “Well, my daughter keeps telling me that it’s okay, Dad, some people don't have any belts. You have one right here.”

Dustin Poirier Claims Khabib Nurmagomedov is stronger than Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier is one of the best lightweight fighters who has competed in the UFC for a long time. "The Diamond" has shared the UFC octagon with both former UFC undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and his protégé, current UFC lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter, Islam Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov are two of the most dominating UFC lightweight champions of all time, and often, fans draw comparisons between the styles and dominance of these elite Russian fighters who have trained together since childhood.

Fans even come up with their theories on who is the most dominant among Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Former interim champion Dustin Poirier has fought a championship battle with both Khabib Nurmagomedov during his reign and recently locked horns with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302.

While talking to Ariel Helwani, Dustin Poirier revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov is stronger than Islam Makhachev and explained the differences between their game plans.

"The Diamond" expressed, “Takedowns are different; pressure is similar; takedowns are a lot different. He (Islam Makhachev) does a lot of upper body stuff; he kept trying to clinch up with me, and Khabib would shoot lower shots. I think Khabib is more physically stronger. Islam’s squeeze is incredible.”

Dustin Poirier hung up his UFC gloves after losing the championship fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. While talking about his career, Poirier revealed he is still processing things, but as of now, he is leaning towards retirement.

