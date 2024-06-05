Michael Bisping Chooses Jon Jones Over Islam Makhachev as No 1 Pound-for-Pound Fighter; Guess the Reason

There was a controversy among fight fans after the UFC 302 pay-per-view that kicked up a social media storm. UFC CEO Dana White was asked about Islam Makhachev being the UFC’s number-one ranked pound-for-pound fighter, to which the CEO responded with his controversial take, which had upset many fans.

At the UFC 302 post-fight presser, Dana White straight up said calling anyone on the UFC roster number ranked pound-for-pound fighter when Jon Jones is still competing is not a deal. According to White, Jon Jones had the best career in the UFC, and what he has done so far is unmatched.

Dana White shared, “For anybody to call Islam the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world when Jon Jones is still f***** fighting is nuts and shouldn’t be ranking in the pound-for-pound or doing any of the f**** rankings ever.”

White added, “Jon Jones has never lost a fight ever, he’s fought all the baddest dudes in the world, and then when you think about what the pound-for-pound rankings really mean, he moved up to heavyweight and destroyed one of the best guys in the world. As long as Jon Jones is still fighting, active, and in the rankings, nobody is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.”

Since Dana White's claims about Jon Jones and Islam Makhachev, there’s been a war on the internet as fight fans are going back and forth against each other. Some are divided on picking Jon Jones, and some are picking Islam Makhachev. Recently, former UFC champion Michael Bisping gave his thoughts on Jon Jones and Islam Makhachev’s pound-for-pound controversy, and Bisping picked Jon Jones over Islam Makhachev.

Michael Bisping expressed, “When you look at Islam's record, of course, it's a beautiful record 26-1, but when you look at the competition. When you compare Islam's record side by side with the record of Jon Jones. granted, long time ago, Jon Jones is still fighting though. I do believe that currently, the pound-for-pound number one on the planet is Jon Jones.”

Islam Makhachev reacts to Dana White ranking below Jon Jones

UFC lightweight champion and number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev reacted to Dana White’s controversial claims about him and Jon Jones at the same post-fight UFC 302 press conference after he defeated Dustin Poirier at the main event.

Makhachev seemed unhappy with White’s claim as he said, “ don’t know, maybe it’s just his opinion, but I think I saved this card today because all of these fights were boring; all of the arena almost sleep. We showed with Dustin a great performance; Dana gave me two bonuses I remember when I have first contract, I was happy when I have the bonus, but now it’s okay.”

Islam Makhachev defeated Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 main event after a chaotic match. Both fighters threw their best shots at each other. In the fifth round of their championship fight, Islam Makhachev choked Dustin Poirier to retain his lightweight championship. On the other hand, Dustin Poirier showed gratitude towards his fans and family and claimed this could be the last time UFC fans can see him in UFC.

