Ex-WWE Superstar Reveals Backstage Reaction To The Undertaker and Goldberg's Problematic Match in Saudi Arabia

The Undertaker and Goldberg’s famous clash at the 2019 Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia is remembered for all the wrong reasons. In a forgettable outing, the two WWE legends pulled off an absolute catastrophe that brought more embarrassment than hype to the match.

From start to finish, it looked like two spent-forces of WWE were trying to execute something they could not. Even though many predicted it to be a short match, none anticipated the botches the encounter would have. And this was on foreign soil, in Saudi Arabia, which has die-hard fans of both wrestlers.

While we know that the fans gave a big thumbs down to this flop show of Goldberg and The Undertaker, nobody knows how the WWE backstage reacted. Now, former WWE superstar Matt Hardy has revealed how people in the WWE locker room reacted after seeing the disastrous ending of the match.

What did Matt Hardy reveal about the backstage reaction?

Speaking on 'The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy' podcast, the former wrestler revealed that the match was a locker room sellout for obvious reasons. But things went downhill exactly from the point when Goldberg executed a failed Jackhammer against The Undertaker, which made The Deadman land on his neck.

That was the moment, Matt says, everybody was shocked. “I remember watching it beside Randy Orton, it was a locker room sellout. I just remember that deal where 'Taker came down on his head, just the looks in between people like, people were pretty shocked by it,” Wrestling Inc. quoted Matt Hardy.

Hardy further disclosed that a lot of wrestlers in the locker room had an inkling that the match might nose-drive terribly, and it happened exactly that way. “Unfortunately, I think there were a lot of people who thought it would end up being like it was, and it ended up being that way," Hardy said.

What did Goldberg say about this match?

Goldberg, in an interview with Pat McAfee, accepted that the match against The Undertaker was indeed a debacle. The 55-year-old Hall of Famer said, as quoted by Bleacher Report, “I tried to go through with it but unfortunately, it turned out to be a debacle. It's a wonder that we both didn't get smashed during that match. It was a very bad missed opportunity.”

While speaking at the fourth installment of The Last Ride, the Undertaker also said that the match was catastrophic. He said that the match led to both superstars getting serious injuries. While Goldberg got a concussion for hitting his head against the turnbuckle, The Undertaker nearly broke his neck, when Goldberg executed a failed Jackhammer. WWE since then has never had two legends compete in any pay-per-view after learning from this experience.

