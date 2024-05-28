Former NFL Star Chad Johnson Takes a Jab at Quarterback Legend Tom Brady Over His Advice to Rookies

Tom Brady is regarded as the Greatest NFL player. He had an illustrious 23-year-long career. He spent 20 years with the New England Patriots. Brady led the Patriots to 6 Super Bowl titles. He joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the final three years. At 43 he became the oldest player to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Many Quarterbacks idolize the 4x NFL MVP. Nearly every budding QB gets compared to Brady. But none has managed to dethrone the NFL GOAT. Tom took some time out to meet the top rookies of the upcoming season. But his advice didn’t please a former Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver.

Chad Johnson Questions Brady’s Advice

Michael Rubin had invited top NFL rookies and Tom Brady for breakfast. The 7x Super Bowl winner told the rookies to focus on the game rather than social media and branding. He said that players have made it all about themselves.

Brady even claimed that players like those wouldn’t win anything. He concluded that a star and a champion behave differently. Chad Johnson didn’t like Brady’s advice at all. He criticized the legendary quarterback’s winning recipe on the Nightcap podcast. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Johnson argued that what worked for Brady might not work for everybody else. He tagged himself as the master of branding. Johnson likes to keep his business in between the lines. Shannon Sharpe, former NFL star, responded that he is glad that social media didn’t exist in his time.

Brady’s deal with Fox Sports

Tom Brady will begin his new career after hanging his boots in 2023. He will be the lead analyst and ambassador for Fox Sports. Brady replaced Greg Olsen as the top analyst at the media house.

Brady will kick off his career in the commentary booth next season. His first assignment will be the clash between the Cleveland Brown and the Dallas Cowboys.