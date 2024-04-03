Former Warriors Cracks Down on Kevin Durant-Draymond Green Equation After Years, BLAMES Management for Split

The Golden State Warriors are famously known for their team bonding activities and how tight they hold each other throughout the tournament. However, it was the year 2019 when things broke off in front of the whole Warriors fan base when the franchise saw one of its key players parting ways.

Recently, the former Warriors Quinn Cook made a shocking revelation on Kevin Durant leaving the team in the year 2019 due to an unqual equation with Draymond Green at the time. While appearing on the Captain Jack Podcast, Cook discussed how the fall out between two players had affected the whole team.

He said, “It didn't affect our game, I just think guys were tired of it. That 2019 year (Kerr) said he's never seen a team so closely scrutinized. Every single day it was something. I know when KD and Draymond got into it on the bench, that kinda like put some stuff on our team.”

Acknowledging the management’s inefficiency to get hold of the situation, he added, “I'm gonna say it, Golden State didn't handle it right. It was never addressed to us, because we're the ones that's dealing with it every single day. We tried to have team meetings, koombayas, but that sh*t ain't work.”

What exactly happened between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green?

During the 2018-19 NBA season, tensions between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green reached a boiling point in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers. With the game tied at 106, Draymond Green secured a rebound and made his way down the court, but instead of passing to Durant, he retained possession.

The duo got into a heated argument on the court, and DeMarcus Cousins had to step in to calm the situation down. This argument caused problems for the team, and they lost the next five games. This incident also made people wonder if Durant would stay with the team, and he ended up leaving after the season ended.

