Former World Champion Makes Bold Statement on WWE's Handling of Ricochet; Says This

WWE superstar Ricochet has been a hot topic in the wrestling world for the last few days. The 35-year-old wrestler came in 2018 and went on to spend six years with the Stamford-based promotion, winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship and United States Championship in his tenure.

He was a flying beast, whose wrestling prowess remained unmatched all these years. However, Ricochet has now decided to quit WWE and venture into something else. While he hasn’t made any official announcement about it, several reports say that he requested a release from the company. The reasons are best known to him.

Now, WWE Hall of Famer, Mark Henry has given his take on where the WWE went wrong in booking Ricochet.

What did Mark Henry say about Ricochet?

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Mark Henry said that Ricochet wasn’t one of those guys in the locker room, who would throw tantrums. "He's very professional, and he also doesn't like confrontation and making waves. The squeaky wheel, he is not the squeaky wheel,” Henry said about Ricochet.

Henry said that he could point out three to four instances where Ricochet would have simply said no to a particular booking but he never did that.

He goes, “If there was ever a case for him to be one, I could point out about three times that he should have said, 'No, I'm not f**king losing to him. If he can beat me up, then, yeah, but no. I've been doing business and you're all going to kill me off.” Instead, Henry said that had he been at Ricochet’s place, he would have simply said, “You're going to kill me off.”

Advertisement

He specifically pointed out Ricochet's loss to Logan Paul at SummerSlam 2023, which he finds unfair to Ricochet. Henry also didn't like it when Ricochet lost against Logan Paul at SummerSlam.

The Hall of Famer admitted that since WWE focuses a lot on entertainment rather than wrestling, these losses that Ricochet incurred might have lowered his value in the company.



Is Ricochet moving to the AEW?

There has been no official announcement on this yet, but there are strong rumors of Ricochet jumping the ship to AEW. Several WWE wrestlers, like Daniel Bryan, Chris Jericho, Dean Ambrose, and Cesaro, have gone on to leave WWE and join AEW.

An ex-WWE wrestler, Rene Dupree, gave his own theory explaining why Ricochet would be better at AEW. He said that money would be the prime reason why King would move to AEW. He also said that by being at AEW, he would be able to hustle in NJPW and do other independent stuff.

Advertisement

So, for now, Ricochet hasn’t been confirmed to be joining AEW, but there are strong chances of this happening. As for last week’s episode on Monday Night RAW, Ricochet was beaten up badly by Bron Breakker, and he was escorted in an ambulance. This was also supposedly Ricochet’s last appearance in WWE. It remains to be seen what his next move will be.

