Greg Olsen Tags Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes as Uncoachable Amid His Replacement by Tom Brady

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are one of the top quarterback-tight end duos in the NFL. The Chiefs star has led their franchise to three Super Bowl championships. Their chemistry on the field has been praised by experts and fans alike.

Fox Sports analyst Greg Olsen recently made an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. Olsen discussed the Kansas City Chiefs and their star duo. He drew a surprising comparison between Travis Kelce and himself. Olsen tried to explain what sets Mahomes and Kelce apart from other NFL duos.

Greg Olsen calls Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes uncoachable

Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen played with star quarterback Cam Newton. Olsen thinks that Mahomes and Kelce have a chemistry similar to his and Newton’s. Their kind of style of play couldn’t be visualized on paper.

Olsen continued to elaborate that the route looks a bit different each time. So, one can't draw a line to depict their play. The Fox Sports broadcaster implied that there's some telepathy between the Chiefs TE and QB. Travis runs wherever he finds space, and Patrick automatically throws the ball at him.

“That relationship, you can’t coach,” the 2x Emmy Award winner quipped. Olsen also clarified that a team can’t have all the tight ends like that. He credited the Chiefs duo’s experience for their incredible and surprising moves.

Travis and Patrick will join hands to take their franchise to glory yet again. They want to be the first players to complete a 3-peat. They moved past Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski’s touchdown record in playoffs. The pair would like to cement their legacy in NFL 2024.

Tom Brady replaces Greg Olsen at Fox Sports

Fox Sports offered NFL legend Tom Brady a deal to join the media house. Brady will replace Greg Olsen as the top analyst. The 7x Super Bowl champion’s contract is worth a whopping $375 Million. This has resulted in a $7 million dip in Olsen’s earnings.