Greg Olsen Threatens to Leave Fox Sports After Tom Brady Replaces Him as Lead Analyst for Media House
Tom Brady will kick off his second career at Fox Sports, replacing Greg Olsen for the role. Olsen has recently revealed that he might leave the media house. Find out more below.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hung his boots in 2023. He won 7 Super Bowls in his illustrious 23-year-long career. Six of those came with the Patriots in 20 seasons. Brady won his last Vince Lombardi Trophy at 43 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tom Brady is regarded as the NFL GOAT by many. He holds various league and franchise records. The legendary QB has the most passing touchdowns and wins as a quarterback to his name. Fox Sports approached Brady to join their commentary booth. He agreed to the role and will replace Greg Olsen.
Greg Olsen Warns About Leaving Fox Sports
Olsen became the top analyst at Fox Sports in 2022. He has won 2 Emmy Awards since beginning his career post-retirement in 2020. The former Carolina Panther Tight End was recently named the top event analyst. Fox Sports plans to replace him with NFL star Tom Brady. This will result in a $7 million loss for Olsen.
Greg Olsen talked about his future plans with Owen Poindexter. On the Front Office Sports Today Podcast, Olsen shared his aspiration to be the number 1 analyst. He went on to reveal that he wants to take the top spot. Olsen would not mind moving somewhere else to achieve his dream. He is more motivated than ever since the Tom Brady saga.
Tom Brady’s Fox Sports Deal
Tom Brady has signed a 10-year-long contract with Fox Sports. The deal is worth a whopping $375 Million. He will be the lead analyst and ambassador for the coverage house.
Brady’s first task at job will be in the first week of the 2024 NFL season. He will be in the commentary booth for the Cleveland Browns clash against the Dallas Cowboys. All eyes will be on the 3x NFL MVP when he begins his second career.
