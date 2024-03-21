Dwight Howard Rings

There was a time when Dwight Howard was feared by the opposition attackers on the court. It is fair to say that Howard was one of the most dominant centers to ever play in the NBA. Howard’s dominance was at its peak when he played for the Orlando Magic. Even though he couldn’t win a championship with them, he led to the NBA finals in 2009.

Howard is the only player in history to have won Defensive Player of the Year three times in a row, having accomplished so with the Magic. Howard has never been the same since joining the Lakers to form a big three after leaving the Magic. He was injured, and aging began to take its toll on him. His production began to decline every season until he left the NBA, and his explosiveness started to wane.

Howard is now 38-years-old but hasn’t retired and is playing in Puerto Rico for Mets de Guaynabo. The once-feared center still hopes to come back to the NBA before retiring from the sport of basketball.

How many championship rings does Dwight Howard have?

Despite Dwight Howard's long tenure in the league and his dominant play, he has only managed to secure one championship ring. Injuries have limited his playing time in recent years, despite his 18-year career.

What teams did Dwight Howard win his championship rings with?

Dwight Howard clinched his only championship ring during his time with the LA Lakers. Throughout his three separate stints with the team spanning three years, Howard mainly served as a backup player with restricted minutes on the court.

2019-2020 NBA Championship

Dwight Howard’s only championship ring came in the 2019-20 campaign with the LA Lakers. The pandemic forced an early end to the NBA season, which was then played in the bio-secure bubble of Walt Disney World in Bay Lake, Florida. This was the 16th season of Howard’s career in the NBA and fans were happy to see him finally getting a ring by playing with Lebron James and Anthony Davis in the NBA bubble.

A key component of the Lakers' championship run was Howard. In terms of size, the Lakers were among the largest teams in the NBA. Superstars Nikola Jokic and Bam Adebayo were both slowed down by Howard, who also provided strong rim protection. When he was on the court, he was the 2020 Lakers' defensive stalwart and gave the younger players on the team experienced leadership.

Back in 2009, Howard went up against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. Long story short, the more skilled and dominant team, led by Kobe Bryant, beat the Orlando Magic. The Lakers came out on top with a 4-1 series win, leaving Howard to wait 16 seasons before finally getting his hands on a championship.

