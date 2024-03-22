‘He Didn't Sit Next to Me’: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals How MS Dhoni Didn’t Talk to Him During His Initial Years

Sachin Tendulkar made a recent appearance on a Jio Cinema show before the IPL opening game between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Alongside his opening partner Virender Sehwag, Sachin shared some interesting stories from his time playing for Team India.

Sachin Tendulkar reveals how Dhoni didn’t talk to him in the initial years

Sachin shared a very interesting story as he revealed how former Indian skipper MS Dhoni used to be extremely shy and hence, wouldn’t talk to him in his initial years. Further elaborating on the same, Sachin informed that Dhoni used to give his boarding pass to other cricketers, whenever he used to get a seat beside him so that he didn’t have to sit next to him and talk.

“I got to know this later. Many players told me that ‘a lot of times he (Dhoni) gets a seat beside you but he quietly gives his boarding pass to some other player and gets his seat changed’,” Sachin said on being asked if he knew how MS would avoid talking to him during his initial years.

“And for many years, he didn't sit next to me. It was much later that we started traveling together, sitting beside each other. But I didn't know that he quietly tricks other players and makes them sit next to me,” Tendulkar further added.

ALSO READ: ‘Karlo Entertainment, England’: Sehwag Takes a Dig at Bazball After India’s Massive 3–1 Series Victory in Ranchi

He never had that pressure: Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag, the legendary Indian opening batsman, also shared his thoughts on MS Dhoni's decision to step down from the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). During the interview, the host asked Sehwag and his fellow opening partner if Dhoni would now be relieved from the pressure of captaincy and could focus on his keeping and batting.

Advertisement

Sehwag responded by saying that Dhoni never experienced any captaincy pressure since the beginning of his career. The only pressure he faced was to find a good start, and once he achieved that, he became an integral part of the team. Sehwag noted that Dhoni's success led to the removal of Rahul Dravid's gloves and the departure of other wicket-keepers like Parthiv Patel from the Indian team.

Sehwag further added that once Dhoni got a good start, he performed well in every format, including ODIs, T20Is, and Tests. He mentioned Dhoni's memorable innings of 183 against Sri Lanka while chasing, suggesting that if Sri Lanka had set a higher target, Dhoni would have completed a double-century.

On Thursday, March 21, MS Dhoni announced his decision to step down from CSK captaincy and handed over the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will lead the team in their first game of the season against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli welcome baby boy Akaay: Virender Sehwag, Yuzi Chahal and others congratulate the couple