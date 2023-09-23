EXCLUSIVE: 'He will damage you' Muttiah Muralitharan calls Virender Sehwag the most dangerous batsman

Muttiah Muralitharan is a Sri Lankan cricketing legend. He tops the list for the most wickets scalped by a cricketer in international cricket. He represented his nation across three decades and across different cricketing formats. The gifted cricketer faced many troubles through the course of his career but he emerged triumphant. His much awaited biopic titled 800 is set to release on the 6th of October this year. Ahead of the release of 800, Muttiah Muralitharan, along with Madhur Mittal, graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his. Muralitharan talked in length about the cricketers he played with, the challenges he faced in his cricketing journey and more.

Muttiah Muralitharan Reveals That Virender Sehwag Was The Cricketer He Found Most Difficult To Take A Wicket Of

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Muttiah Muralitharan was asked about the cricketer he found most difficult to take a wicket of. The legendary cricketer answered, "I every time enjoyed getting Sehwag out since he smashed..; See, he doesn't care about getting out and he doesn't put any value to his wicket. He just plays his natural game. He is so dangerous when he is on song that you can't stop him. Just right and left, he will damage you. So, he has done it to me so many times. He is the most dangerous player but on a given day, so many players have troubled me". Virender Sehwag has always been an explosive cricketer and his counter attacking motive has helped the Indian cricket team win so many games from the jaws of defeat. When a cricketer of Muralitharan's stature and calibre finds you a dangerous cricketer, you are definitely doing something right. Both Sehwag and Muralitharan share a very cordial relationship off the field.

Watch Muttiah Muralitharan's Full Interview Ahead Of 800's Release

Muttiah Muralitharan, apart from talking about Sehwag, talked about his acquaintances Sachin Tendulkar and Viv Richards, the challenges he faced, the chuck controvery and more. He also shared that Team India is the favourite to win this year's Cricket World Cup.

About 800 Movie

800 is the personal story of Muttiah Muralitharan that the world doesn't know much about. It takes viewers on the legendary cricketer's turbulent journey and how he, against all odds, became the phenomenon that he is now.

When and Where To Watch 800

800 releases in theatres worldwide on the 6th of October, 2023.

