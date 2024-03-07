Several celebrities from the entertainment industry, sports fraternity, and business world were spotted at the Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL) held in Mumbai on March 6. While a few stars joined the team to play on the field, others marked their presence to attend the match. Among all, several celebs from the Television fraternity were also seen playing on the field with the Bollywood actors.

Elvish Yadav poses with Sachin Tendulkar:

Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, was also playing on the field. Elvish sported a blue jersey as he played for Master 11's team. Amidst the match, Elvish met the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and also shared pictures with them on his social media handle.

Elvish also shared a candid snap with Akshay Kumar while they were playing on the field. We can also see the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame posing with Suresh Raina and he also dropped a video too.

Take a look at the post here-

In the caption of this post, Elvish captioned, "Amazing Match Amazing Experience. Akshay Paaji Ki Ball Pe Out Hona Bhi Badi Baaat Hai Mere Liye. Kaunsa Laga Fav Part." In the comment section of this post, Elvish wrote, "Challenge kardia kya poora fir?."

Several videos from the ISPL T10 match have been going viral on social media. A video that caught everyone's attention was their friendly connection during the game. A video online shows Elvish bowling to Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, and despite the competition, people were cheering for their friendship. Another video of Munawar bowling to Sachin Tendulkar has been going viral on social media.

Speaking ISPL 2024, the T10 cricket tournament happened with six teams owned by actors from the Hindi and South entertainment industries. At least 18 matches will take place at the Thane stadium from March 6 to March 15. Teams will play against each other in a round-robin format and the top four teams will move on to the semi-finals.

Speaking about Elvish Yadav, the social media sensation has gained a massive fan following post his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

