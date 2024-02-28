Huge update on possible match between The Rock and Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40: Report

Cody Rhodes vs The Rock is a match the entire WWE universe is looking out for. But how the match will take shape, and when it will occur, is a question on everybody’s mind. The Rock returning in his heel avatar got the WWE fans excited and they are looking for The Rock’s reaction.

The reason is Cody Rhodes is also scheduled to face Roman Reigns on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. In this case, the match against The Rock will either be scheduled for Night 1, or there are also chances that the match will be postponed after WrestleMania 40.

According to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, the match between The Rock and Cody Rhodes is going down the singles way, and The Rock will give a further hint on the match in this week’s SmackDown.

What is the update on the match?

According to Meltzer, WWE is veering away from the originally planned Tag Team match format, and the stage is now being set for a bigger storyline between the two.

“Cody issued a challenge to a singles match for The Rock. That will be discussed on Friday. I don’t know if they are getting away from the tag and going to a singles or if it’s just to set up for the tag. I was just told to ‘stay tuned,’ because it’s all going to play out. Originally it was the tag, but Cody definitely made a challenge for singles and The Rock is going to answer it on Friday. So, something’s going down in that direction this week,” Meltzer said.

Meltzer further said that his sources at WWE had asked him to “stay tuned” for this week’s SmackDown as a major update will be given on the match.

Amid all this uncertainty and several questions, the WWE fans are left wondering, whether they would love to see Cody Rhodes ‘finish his story’ against Roman Reigns at the main event of WrestleMania, or would they relish the spectacle of The Rock vs Cody Rhodes?

Can The Rock vs Cody Rhodes rivalry extend beyond WrestleMania 40?

As Meltzer pointed out, WWE is heading up for a “bigger storyline” so, the match can also be extended beyond that. If the Rock turns on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, then he can be set up for a match against Roman for WrestleMania 41.

Before that, The Rock can also be involved in a Championship match with Cody Rhodes, if Rhodes beats Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

