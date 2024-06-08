'I Won't Be Watching NBA Finals Live': Michael Malone's Painful Admission After Nuggets Couldn't Defend Their Title

The Denver Nuggets' season ended abruptly a few weeks ago. It was anticipated that the Nuggets would mount a strong championship title defense. The Nuggets' playoff run was derailed by injuries and fatigue, and they were eliminated in the second round.

Although it hasn't been long, the Nuggets have had time to take stock of their season. The Nuggets' head coach, Michael Malone, says that everything is still a little uncomfortable. Malone informed reporters during the Nuggets' end-of-season press conference that he would not be watching the NBA finals live.

What did Michael Malone say?

Malone said, “I will watch the games at some point. You can always learn. I learned from my father throughout the many years that he's had a huge impact on me, is that you're always looking and learning. And the minute you stop learning, you're not getting any better. Right now, I have a hard time sitting there watching it because I want to be there. I want to be coaching the Nuggets in the NBA Finals like we did last year as we won our first championship in Nuggets history. [That is] something that we hope to repeat very soon. But it's still a little bit too raw for me right now to sit there and watch those games.”

Malone credited both the Mavericks and the Celtics for their efforts and said, “I give Jason Kidd and what Dallas has done a ton of credit. Luka [Doncic], Kyrie [Irving], all the moves that they made. I give Joe Mazzula and Brad Stephens a ton of credit in Boston. Those two teams deserve to be there.”

Whom did the Nuggets lose against in the playoffs?

The Nuggets versus Minnesota Timberwolves playoff game had the atmosphere of a heavyweight fight between two boxers. Both teams traded blows as the series was extended to seven games. The Timberwolves would deliver the decisive blow, defeating the Nuggets in Game 7 and moving on.

