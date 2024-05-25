Indiana Pacers Injury Report: Will Tyrese Haliburton Play Against The Boston Celtics on May 25? Deets Inside

The Boston Celtics prepare to face the Indiana Pacers for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, securing another win to push ahead in the series. The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM ET, Saturday, May 25th, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Will Tyrese Halliburton Play Against the Boston Celtics?

However, Boston might find the path tougher this time if Pacers' star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is absent due to an injury. The hamstring injury, which saw him miss a significant portion of the second half and ten games in the regular season, puts Halibur's appearance in question.

Following a late falling apart in the first game and a 126-110 defeat in the second, the Pacers enter Game 3 with a 0-2 disadvantage. But, having been in similar situations against the Knicks, where they recovered to win in seven games from a 0-2 trail, they remain optimistic.

Haliburton's absence could indeed be a huge setback, considering his pivotal role in the Pacers' offense. In his potential absence, T.J. McConnell is likely to start. This shift, though, could disrupt Indiana's spacing and lower their 3-point attempt rate - a critical area if they wish to compete with the Celtics, who've been shooting over 40% of their shots from the 3-point range in the postseason.

Led by Pascal Siakam's score of 28, the Pacers now have to regroup when they return home; a ground where they maintain an 11-game winning streak, including six consecutive playoff victories.

Carrying forward the victorious streak from the clashes against the Bucks and Knicks in their earlier playoff rounds, the Pacers are hopeful for a repeat performance. Yet, an important challenge awaits in the form of the doubtful appearance of Haliburton.

Despite this uncertainty, the Pacers continue performing impressively against the robust defense of the Celtics, as seen in their more than 50% successful shot rate and a 38% 3-point rate from game two.

The bench strength of the Pacers also remains commendable, contributing 39 points in the second game. If Haliburton remains absent, the Pacers ought to extract more from their bench and key players like the center Myles Turner, who seemed a little off in game two, with just 8 points against the 23 points from game one.

Indiana Pacers Players Stats Against The Boston Celtics

Tyrese Haliburton Stats

Throughout his career, Tyrese Haliburton has managed to rack up an average of 18.5 points, 8.0 assists, and .1 rebounds across 12 games when playing against the Celtics.

Pascal Siakam Stats

In the face of the Celtics, Pascal Siakam has maintained an average score of 17.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists over 25 in his career.

Myles Turner Stats

Myles Turner has accomplished an average of 13.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in his 29 career games against the Celtics.

When And Where To Watch

Day: Saturday

Date: May 25, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Injury Report

Indiana Pacers

Out

Bennedict Mathurin( Shoulder)

Questionable

Tyrese Haliburton ( Hamstring)

Boston Celtics

Questionable

Kristaps Porzingis (Soleus)

Luke Kornet (Wrist)

