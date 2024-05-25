'Go Home B*tch': Luka Doncic's Message to Timberwolves Fans After Winning Game 2 with 3-Pointer Over Rudy Gobert

On their way to a 2-0 advantage in the Western Conference finals, Dallas dealt a big blow to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The star performer of the night, Luka Dončić, essayed the final, riveting chapter of Game 2 when the Mavericks proclaimed their victory with a close score of 109-108—a bitter pill for the Timberwolves to swallow.

The next face-off, Game 3, is set to take place in Dallas on Sunday, 8 p.m. ET, and will be aired on TNT.

In an edge-of-the-seat finale, with only four seconds on the clock and a score of 108-106, Dončić delivered the coup de grace with a stepback 3-pointer against the current Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert. This shot snuffed the celebratory air out of Target Center, which had been basking in an 18-point lead earlier.

Post the triumphant match, Dončić didn't hold back his emotions and was witnessed mouthing "Go Home Bit*h" to the fans.

Dominating the game with 32 points achieved with a 10-of-13 successful shooting rate, 13 assists, 10 rebounds, and that all-important game-winner, Dončić was undoubtedly the hero of the night.

Minnesota appeared to have their reigns on the game till the early moments of the fourth quarter. However, an unexpected 8-0 run by Dallas obliterated Minnesota's lead, leading to fierce competition.

This crucial quarter saw the lead exchange eleven times, with Dončić and Kyrie Irving taking on the challenge from Reid and Anthony Edwards.

In what was a grueling night, Minnesota, which had almost tasted a series-tying victory, had to resign to a fierce face-off in the fourth quarter. Despite managing a five-point lead with just ninety seconds left on the clock, it ended up being a perfect launchpad for Dončić's spectacular finish.

Luka Doncic's game-winning shot: Reactions from fans and NBA stars

Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a 109-108 victory over the Timberwolves in the second of the Western Conference finals, securing victory with the final shot.

Doncic delivered an impressive triple-double performance with 32 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds, his fourth in NBA history, according to ESPN & Information.

Kyrie contributed 20 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds, including points in the last quarter. Dereck Lively II also added 14 points and 9 rebounds to the team tally, making all six of his attempted shots.

The Mavericks came back from an 18-point deficit in the second quarter, equaling the third-largest comeback win of this postseason. They outpaced the Timberwolves by 13 points in the second half, scoring 61 to Minnesota's 48.

With the game in balance and the Mavericks down by 2 points with just over 12 seconds left, Doncic sank a step-back 3-pointer over Rudy Gobert with just 3.1 seconds left on the clock.

It marked Doncic’s second career playoff game-winning 3-point basket in the final moments, making him one of only five players since the '97-'98 season to achieve such a feat.

Here are some fan reactions to that:

Luka's game-winning 3-pointer not only blew away fans but also impressed global athletes and top NBA players.

Here are their reactions.

Having advanced to the Western finals, Dončić now faces a new challenge: clinching two victories to secure a place in the NBA Finals as the playoffs continue in Dallas. But for this team, merely reaching these heights is never enough.

