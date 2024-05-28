Is Becky Lynch Leaving WWE? Here's Latest Update On Former Women’s Champion’s New Deal

‘The Man’ Becky Lynch might be staring at an exit from WWE as her contract is due to end on June 1, 2024. Becky, who goes down as one of the finest women wrestlers in the company, has enjoyed an astonishing run in the company in the last few years.

She lost the WrestleMania 40 bout to Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship but won back the title two weeks later on Monday Night RAW, when Ripley had to vacate the belt.

The question is: is Becky Lynch leaving WWE? According to the latest update from Fightful Select, Becky has not signed any deal with the company, which means she is indeed leaving the WWE. It is also not known whether a deal is imminent in the future. However, Fightful has reported that if Becky signs the deal, then she might get the largest offer given to any woman in professional wrestling history.



Becky Lynch might be off air for sometime

The general perception is, even if Becky Lynch signs up a new contract with the WWE, she might be away for a while. This is also the reason why she dropped her title to Liv Morgan at King and Queen of The Ring PLE in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Further, Lynch also lost the subsequent title rematch on Monday Night RAW against Morgan.

Dominik Mysterio’s outside intervention cost Lynch her match, and she lost the fall to Morgan. So, Liv Morgan is expected to have her hands on the title, as Becky Lynch might be away.

A brief overview of Becky Lynch’s WWE career

Becky signed a contract with WWE in 2013 and started her journey with the NXT. After showing her wrestling prowess at the developmental territory, she made her transition to the main roster in 2015.

She became the inaugural SmackDown women’s Champion at Backlash 2016, and, since then, has held the title 5 times. In 2018, Lynch took on a more aggressive character at SummerSlam when she attacked Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam, dubbing herself as ‘The Man’.

In 2019, she won the Royal Rumble and then at WrestleMania 35, won both the Raw Women’s Championship and SmackDown Women’s Championship, making her the first woman to hold both titles simultaneously. The same year, micro-blogging website X (formerly Twitter) named Becky on their list of top female athletes worldwide in 2019.

