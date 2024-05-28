Is Jake Paul vs Tyson Fight Getting Cancelled Amid Concern Over Iron Mike's Health? Find Out

Youtuber turned boxer Jake Paul shocked the world after he announced he was going to face former undisputed boxing champion, Mike Tyson. Jake Paul and Iron Mike are set to face each other on July 20, 2024, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Recently, a concerning piece of news surfaced on the internet about Mike Tyson’s health. A report by the NYPost suggested that Tyson was unwell.

Per NYPost, “Mike Tyson had a medical incident on a flight from Miami to LA on Sunday as he became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. Thankfully, he is now doing great, his representatives have confirmed in a statement today.”

Fans are concerned about Mike Tyson’s health and wonder if Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson can be canceled. Rumors started to resurface on the internet about the fight being canceled.

Jake Paul himself addressed the situation and clarified if the fight was canceled or not; Problem Child tweeted and expressed, “You love to make shit up before knowing the facts for clicks/likes. Nothing changed.”

Ryan Garcia also reacted to Mike Tyson’s situation and expressed he could take the fight against Jake Paul and replace Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul Boxing Record

1. Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib

- Date: January 30, 2020

- Location: The Meridian at Island Gardens, Miami, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (TKO)

2. Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson

- Date: November 28, 2020

- Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

3. Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

- Date: April 17, 2021

- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

- Result: WIN (TKO)

4. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (1st fight)

- Date: August 29, 2021

- Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.

- Result: WIN (SD - Split Decision)

5. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (Rematch)

- Date: December 18, 2021

- Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

6. Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

- Date: October 29, 2022

- Location: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona, U.S.

- Result: WIN (UD - Unanimous Decision)

7. Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

- Date: February 26, 2023

- Location: Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

- Result: LOSS (SD - Split Decision)

8. Jake Paul vs. Andre August

- Date: December 15, 2023

- Location: Caribe Royale, Orlando, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

9. Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland

- Date: March 2, 2024

- Location: Puerto Rico

- Result: WIN (KO)

10. Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

- Date: July 20, 2024



- Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

- Result: TBA

