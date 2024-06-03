Islam Makhachev Confirms Staff Infection Going Into Fight Against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302: Details Inside

UFC lightweight champion and number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev proved to the world why he was one of the best fighters on the globe when he defeated former UFC interim champion Dustin ‘Diamond’ Poirier with a fifth-round d'arce choke at the main event.

Ahead of the fight at UFC 302, there were rumors that Islam Makhachev was potentially suffering from a staph infection in his legs; even some of his pictures from a pre-UFC 302 photoshoot went viral on the internet, where fans were legitimately worried about his health going into the fight.

Last time at UFC 299, Dustin Poirier knocked out the upcoming star of the lightweight division, Benoît Saint-Denis, who was also suffering from a staph infection ahead of their fight. According to Benoît Saint-Denis, the infection played an essential role in his loss against Diamond.

At a post-fight presser of UFC 302, Islam Makhachev confirmed that he was suffering from a staph infection ahead of UFC 302.

While addressing his staph infection, Makhachev expressed on UFC Eurasia, "That photo went viral; I had a staph infection, and it was bothering me a bit for a week or so when we arrived here in the US. It did distract me a little, so I didn't train. I had some rest to make sure it wouldn't get worse. I saw the doctors; I don't think it really affected me. We didn't even think about pulling out."

Conor McGregor was the first fighter to confirm Islam Makhachev’s staph infection ahead of the UFC 302 pay-per-view, and he even mocked him for his potential infection ahead of the UFC 302 fight.

Conor McGregor quoted a fan post about Islam Makhachev’s possible staph infection; Notorious tweeted, “Staph again. This inbred, however, lives with Staph. This team is infested, make no mistake. Scruff balls. Whatever ya's are into, I suppose. He still subs Dustin in the first.”

What's next for Islam Makhachev?

Islam Makhachev has done what he promised; he proved to fight fans around the globe why he is the UFC lightweight champion and the number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter after he choked and stopped Dustin Poirier with a d'arce choke in the fifth round of their championship fight after a bloody battle.

Fans are now wondering what is next for UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The "Russian Storm" feels like he has swept all competition from the lightweight division, including Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, Bobby Green, and others. Islam Makhachev now wants to add another championship to his collection and become a double champion.

However, it seems Dana White has something else planned for Islam Makhachev; he wants Makhachev to handle unfinished business in the lightweight division.

Dana White wants Islam Makhachev's number one contender, Arman Tsarukyan, in a rematch. Makhachev revealed he would be ready by the end of the year, and he aims to headline the Madison Square Garden pay-per-view.

Even though Islam Makhachev feels he has already defeated Arman Tsarukyan and that a rematch makes no sense, UFC CEO Dana White wants him to face Arman first and then move up to add another title to his achievements.

