Islam Makhachev Explains How ‘Khabib Played Very Important Role’ Throughout His Career

Islam Makhachev has always admired Khabib Nurmagomedov. But how deep does their bond go? In the UFC 302 Countdown, Makhachev revealed, "I know Khabib and his father when I started training." Imagine being mentored by one of the greatest. How did Khabib’s legendary career inspire Makhachev?

Khabib retired undefeated, with a 29-0 record. He dominated the lightweight division. Now, Makhachev follows in his footsteps. What role did Khabib play in shaping Makhachev's career?

How Young Makhachev Drew Inspiration from Khabib

Islam Makhachev couldn’t be clearer about the impact Khabib Nurmagomedov has had on his career. "Khabib played a very important role in my career because all my life I look at him, how he's training. How he winning, how he take the belt," Makhachev shared. These words highlight the deep respect and admiration he holds for his mentor.

From a very young age, Makhachev has been inspired by Khabib's discipline and success. "I know Khabib and his father when I started training. I was 7 or 8 years old when I go to the school first time. From that moment I know Khabib and all his family," Makhachev recalled. This bond has been more than just friendship; it's a brotherhood.

Khabib’s influence goes beyond just being a role model. Makhachev revealed, "Our coach's plan, Abdulmanap, was when Khabib retired I [would] fight for the belt." This strategic planning was set by Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Khabib’s father, who envisioned Makhachev continuing the legacy. With such a plan in place, Makhachev’s path to the title was clear.

Training with Khabib, Makhachev adopted the same rigorous regimen. He saw firsthand how Khabib prepared for fights, won championships, and maintained his humility. "I wanna be like Khabib, you know. He is great man, you know. He's a champion, he have lot of money now, lot of everything, but he's still humble guy," Makhachev said after his win over Thiago Moises, showing his desire to emulate Khabib’s qualities both inside and outside the octagon.

As Makhachev prepares for UFC 302, he carries with him the lessons and mentorship from Khabib. This upcoming fight against Dustin Poirier is another step in fulfilling the plan laid out by Abdulmanap. With Khabib by his side, Makhachev is ready to defend his title and continue their shared legacy.

