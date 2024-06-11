Islam Makhachev or Jon Jones? Georges St-Pierre Picks This UFC Star as His Pound-for-Pound Number One

Georges St-Pierre made his pick in the pound-for-pound debate between Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones. Makhachev is currently the best P4P fighter in the world, as per UFC rankings.

UFC CEO Dana White, though, is skeptical of the rankings. He thinks Jones deserves that spot, as long as he’s an active fighter. St-Pierre has now given his take on the matter.

Georges St-Pierre’s take on the Islam Makhachev vs. Jon Jones debate

Islam Makhachev is currently on a 14-fight win streak. He recently defended his lightweight title with a fifth-round submission win against Dustin Poirier. Jon Jones, on the other hand, hasn’t fought since his UFC 285 win against Ciryl Gane.

Georges St-Pierre reckons Makhachev’s activity gives him the edge in the debate of being the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. ‘Rush’ is also impressed with the heart and grit Makhachev showed in his recent fight.

The Canadian said on Tristar Gym’s YouTube channel, “I think right now he’s [Makhachev] the best pound-for-pound right now. Because of his last few performances. Just amazing. An amazing showcase of heart, too, because he had a bad cut on his forehead and [Dustin] Poirier gave him a tough time.” GSP further added, “Pushed the pace to the edge, and I think that fight is going to make Makhachev even better. These are the fights that make you grow.”

GSP further said that Makhachev already has a fantastic resume. He is in the conversation about being an all-time great. He said: “He’s already starting to get to that status right now [as an all-time great]. Beating [Alexander] Volkanovski and now his last few performances are amazing.”

Islam Makhachev overcame adversity to beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. He is now the joint record holder for the most title defenses in UFC lightweight history. While Jon Jones has a glowing resume, he hasn’t been anywhere near as active as the Russian.

Islam Makhachev takes swipe at Jon Jones amid pound-for-pound debate

Dana White stirred up the Islam Makhachev vs. Jon Jones pound-for-pound controversy after UFC 302. Jones also had his say on the matter. He defended his case and explained why he deserved the top spot.

Islam Makhachev recently aimed a brutal dig at Jones. The Russian uploaded a social media post comparing their activities. Makhachev has won seven of his last eight fights via finishes. Jones, meanwhile, has fought only once during that period.