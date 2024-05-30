Islam Makhachev Pitches Team Vs Team Street Fight With Conor McGregor Instead of Match Inside UFC Octagon

UFC lightweight king Islam Makhachev will defend his undisputed lightweight championship at the main event of UFC 302 pay-per-view this weekend against none other than former UFC interim lightweight champion and number four ranked lightweight fighter Dustin ‘Diamond’ Poirier.

Makhachev recently made an appearance on UFC 302 media day, where he was asked about his potential fight with Conor McGregor. To which the UFC lightweight champion pitched his idea and said that Khabib Nurmagomedov had already finished Conor McGregor in the octagon, so they could just give a team vs team street fight instead of the UFC octagon and settle their feud once and for all.

Islam said, “I want when we meet his (Conor McGregor) team, and we all team, in the street somewhere, and we have good fights. You know?, Because we all have many, many big experiences in the street. We just want to meet them and finish all talks, team vs. team. It’s going to be more interesting. Because already Khabib beat him in the cage, beat his corner. But team vs. team, maybe we can make ‘Ultimate Fighter.’”

Conor McGregor Set to Shut Critics Once Again

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is diligently preparing for his return to the UFC octagon this summer after a nearly three-year hiatus. McGregor last competed against long-time rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

From the start, Poirier strategically targeted McGregor's legs, which proved effective. The fight ended dramatically when McGregor suffered a leg injury, leading to Poirier winning by technical knockout as the referee raised his hand in victory.

Advertisement

Following the severe leg injury, McGregor remained out of action for an extended period. During the UFC 300 post-fight interview, UFC President Dana White confirmed McGregor's return to the octagon.

Mystic Mac is set to make a high-stakes comeback at UFC 303, headlining the pay-per-view against lightweight contender Michael Chandler, who has been eager for this match since knocking out Tony Ferguson in 2022.

The bout between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor will be a five-round mixed martial arts fight at 170 pounds.

Despite concerns from fans and experts about McGregor's ability to perform following his leg injury, he is committed to proving them wrong. As always, McGregor is honing his skills, ready to defy expectations and answer all questions at UFC 303.

ALSO READ: Coach Mike Brown Reveals Diamond's Response to 'No More Guillotines' at UFC 299